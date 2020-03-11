Barbara Weber has Bachelor fans talking. Amid her memorable appearances throughout the show's two-night finale, Peter Weber's mom had fans rushing to Twitter to try and figure out what she was whispering to her husband, Peter Weber Sr., in Spanish during the live portion of the episode.

The moment occurred after Barb criticized her son's choice to end his his engagement to Hannah Ann Sluss and reunite with Madison Prewett.

"When she did come in... we didn't get an apology from her, and when I proceeded to ask her if she was madly in love with my son, she said no and she would not accept a proposal in four days," she said. "As a mother, that wasn't what we were expecting."

Madison said in response, "I mean, at the end of the day, it is what it is. Can't change the past, and there's a lot that was out of my control. I'm not a mom, so I don't know what it's like to have a son, to have kids. I know that I have love and respect for Peter. Therefore I have love and respect for Peter's family and I will never say a negative word about anyone or anything."

When it was Peter Sr.'s time to give his two cents, Barb was seen leaning over to her husband and whispering something in Spanish. Some fans on Twitter speculated that Barb said, "Di algo mal también, ayúdame," which translates to "Say something bad, too. Help me."

When they asked #PeterWeber’s dad what he thought about the situation with Maddi & BARB says in Spanish “come on say something bad too, help me” to her husband... WOW!!! The disrespect that lady has! Unbelievable!!!! 🤮🤫💔 #BachelorFinale#BachelorNation — Abigail (@abigail_r8) March 11, 2020

Is nobody gonna mention what Peter’s mom said in Spanish? “Di algo mal también, ayúdame.” Meaning “Say something bad, too. Help me.” Ridiculous and toxic. #TheBachelorpic.twitter.com/xnlczBluE0 — Emily ✨ (@emcvx) March 11, 2020

Tonight on the bachelor: Barb really said to Peter Sr. “di algo malo, ayúdame” in Spanish. For my non Spanish speaking friends I’ll translate “say something bad, help me out. Peter defend your woman! #TheBachelorFinale — Naomi Watts (@omesmiester) March 11, 2020

During the episode, many fans on Twitter appeared to be firmly Team Madison, with one person writing, "The nerve Barb had to mistreat Madi like that and to humiliate her in front of national TV. I’ve seriously had enough of Barb for today #TheBachelor."

"Oh hell, Barb. What is even happening right now? #TheBachelorABC," former Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher tweeted.

"When we all thought the villain was Victoria F. But it really was Barb Webber [sic] #TheBachelor," another person wrote.

Despite the criticism over Barb's actions, Peter said on Tuesday's episode that he knows his mom was only coming "from a place of love."

"I know their biggest worry... was you weren't there with me to where I was with you," he told Madison. "I can tell you guys I know how she feels for me, and I know how I feel for you."

On Monday, Barb assured her Instagram followers that she doesn't pay attention to her critics. In response to a fan's comment that urged those bashing Barb to leave her alone, she wrote, "I ignore all the negatives!!"

Watch the video below for more on The Bachelor.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'The Bachelor': Roses & Rosé: Breaking Down Barb’s EMOTIONAL Night This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

'The Bachelor' Finale: Fans Praise Chris Harrison, Slam Peter Weber's Mom Barb

'The Bachelor': Peter Weber's Mom Barbara Puts Madison on BLAST at 'After the Final Rose'

'The Bachelor' Finale: Peter's Mom Barbara Says It's 'Not Gonna Work' With Madison

Related Gallery