Brayden is breaking down on the beach. In ET's exclusive clip of Thursday's upcoming episode of Bachelor in Paradise, Brayden is initially all-in on Kat, but new arrival Tanner may just ruin things for good.

"Kat is an amazing woman. That's what I'm focused on," Brayden tells the cameras. "She's smart. She's quirky and funny. I haven't felt like that, especially so fast."

Kat, who accepted a rose from Brayden after admitting that she was still hoping to meet Tanner, seems to quickly shift her focus when Tanner steps onto the beach.

"Tanner walks up the stairs looking all fresh and definitely hot," Kat says in a confessional, before accepting a date card from Tanner.

All the while, Brayden is spiraling.

"I have a pit in my stomach right now. Ugh. F**k, man," he tells the cameras. "I mean, it just sucks. I've had people choose people over me before and that's life, but I want someone to choose me and see me and just be like, 'That's who I want to be with.'"

The brewing love triangle was first teased in a preview for Thursday's episode. After that hinted at drama to come, ET spoke to Brayden, who accused Kat of only being with him for his rose.

"When she first told me about all of it... I was more kind of stunned rather than anything else. It kind of hadn't settled in," Brayden told ET, before questioning, "Was it really ever her into me or was it the rose? I guess we'll just have to stay tuned and see."

Meanwhile, Kat told ET that Brayden's reaction to her rejection "validated my reasoning for wanting to move on from our relationship."

"I believe I expressed myself very well," she said. "... You can never tell somebody how to accept rejection... but the way that you decide to carry yourself is what matters most."

All of the drama so far, Kat and Brayden teased to ET, is only the beginning of what's to come.

"If you think you've seen craziness now, you have no idea," Kat said. "There's so many twists and turns that I don't even think we thought we were gonna experience, but it all comes together, and I believe it ends up being a very special experience for everyone."

"There’s a lot of drama. There's a lot of heartbreak on the beach. There's a lot of love on that beach. I think that people want to see that. They want to see all of it," Brayden said. "It can be as corny as it can be, or as amazing and real as it could be. I just think the whole aspect of it, it’s entertaining. I know a lot of people whose hearts were in it this season, so I think people should definitely tune in for that."

