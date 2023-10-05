The truth is coming out on Bachelor in Paradise. Thursday's episode of the popular spinoff saw the arrival of former Bachelorette Hannah Brown, which sent confusion through the beach given her engagement to Adam Woolard.

Before Hannah stepped onto the beach, the singles had already descended into chaos thanks to Aven's arrival. Last week, Kylee had been eagerly awaiting Aven's appearance, but decided to accept a date with Will in the meantime, angering Olivia, who'd had her own moment with Will.

With Aven's arrival, though, Kylee's focus shifted fully back to him. The feeling was mutual, as Aven opted to ask Kylee on a date, instead of Olivia, despite the latter woman's best efforts.

"My soul left my body," Will said after Kylee agreed to go out with Aven.

With that, Aven and Kylee headed out on their yacht-set date. After Aven had some trouble popping the champagne, things went off without a hitch.

"I would love waking up next to him every single day for the rest of my life," Kylee told the cameras. "We'll make babies. They're going to be beautiful. It's literally my wildest dreams. I'm so excited."

Aven was likewise thrilled by the connection, as he told ET before heading down to the beach, "This process can work, getting to know somebody in a shorter amount of time, you can find people. I'm excited to see who's down there and see if I can make a connection with somebody."

Back on the beach, Blake and Jess were continuing to connect, as were Brayden and Kat. Aaron B. found himself in a love triangle, though. He'd initially expressed interest in Mercedes, but turned his attention to Eliza without a word to Mercedes. When Eliza, who was at the center of a dramatic love triangle last season, found out about Aaron and Mercedes' kiss, she pulled away from him.

While that drama was unfolding, Hannah stepped onto the beach and made it seem like she was there to date. After talking to several men, though, she informed the singles that she was there "to help" them on their journeys and told them to "get ready to get real" at a bonfire that evening.

At the bonfire, Hannah got right down to it. Through her interrogation, she discovered that both Cat and Brooklyn were into Peter; that, though Sean liked his connection with Rachel, Jess was on his list as someone to get to know; that Blake would "be open" to talking to someone other than Jess; that, while Brayden had a "one-track mind" for Kat, she was still hoping to meet Tanner and Tyler; that Aaron B. was solely focused on Eliza; that Kylee considered Aven a better kisser than Will; that Olivia would've been Aven's second choice for his date; that Olivia would send Kylee home from Paradise if she could.

"This bonfire lit the beaches of Paradise on fire," Sean rightly remarked after the fact.

With that, Kylee officially ended things with Will due to her "undeniable" connection with Aven. "It never feels good to be rejected by the person you're falling in love with," Will told the cameras afterward. He wasn't sad for long, though, as Mercedes expressed her interest in him, and he reciprocated.

As the rose ceremony approached, Greer, Brooklyn, Cat and Olivia were all vying for the only available rose: Peter's. Peter ended up choosing Olivia, sending the other three ladies home.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Thursdays on ABC. Keep up with all the drama on the beach with ET's coverage of the show.

