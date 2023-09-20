Rachel Recchia and Blake Moynes are fully prepared to see their exes on Bachelor in Paradise. ET spoke to the reality stars in Mexico, just before filming for season 9 kicked off, and the duo knew the likelihood of running into some former flames was high.

Fans first met Rachel when she appeared on Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor, and got to know her even better when she led her own season of The Bachelorette alongside Gabby Windey.

"I'm actually excited to see the guys. There are so many of them that I think really deserve this second chance," she said of the men who appeared on her season of The Bachelorette. "I'm really excited to get to know them all more on a friendship level and be able to see them in this environment. It'll be really nice."

No matter how things went down on her season, Rachel said she's ready to leave the past in the past to enjoy her time on the beach.

"I don't feel like there's anyone I really want to avoid," she said. "I think no matter what happened on my season, people changed so much and so they could be completely different. I'm excited to get to know everyone in a different way."

As for if she's hoping for a second shot with any of her former suitors, Rachel admitted, "I think I never say never. I would always be open to considering it."

Whoever she falls for, Rachel is hoping "third time's the charm." She has confidence that it will be after chatting with Becca Kufrin, who met her fiancé, Thomas Jacobs, on the beach and is currently expecting a child with him.

"Becca is basically the reason I'm here. Of course, it was a hard decision, but seeing how well it worked out for her after everything she had been through, it really gave me the final push," Rachel told ET. "I talked to Becca for a while and I was able to kind of get her thoughts on the transition and how much different it is, so I'm a little bit prepared, but of course, anything can happen in Paradise."

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Then there's longstanding Bachelor Nation star Blake, who's competed for the hearts of three Bachelorettes: Clare Crawley, Tayshia Adams and Katie Thurston.

He ended up engaged to Katie, but the pair called things off in 2021. As fans learned in the first season 9 promo, Katie will be popping into Paradise this season. Their impending conversation, Blake predicted, will be "very interesting."

"We haven't chatted since since the breakup, Katie and I, so it'd be an interesting conversation between the two of us, but so much time has passed that I don't think there'd be any animosity there," he said, before assuring fans that the romantic door is "certainly" closed between him and his ex.

While he's not willing to rekindle things with Katie, Blake is open to love with women including Jess, Kat and Ariel, and has a feeling Paradise may be the place he finds it.

"I feel like The Bachelorette wasn't necessarily the right environment for me, so I'm just thinking, change it up, take things slow, and try to meet more than just one person," he said. "Maybe that'll be better for me this time."

As for how he'll go about things with the ladies, Blake said he's "hoping to slow things down a little bit and maybe take a different approach" since what he's done thus far "hasn't been working."

With that in mind, Blake said he doesn't plan to pop the question while on the beaches of Mexico.

"If I can walk out of here with a solid relationship, great," he said. "I think maybe that would be the limit for me. I know the pressure an engagement can put on a relationship, so maybe not going that far."

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Of course, Rachel and Blake aren't the only people heading to Mexico. ET also spoke to Zach Shallcross' exes, Brooklyn Willie and Kylee Russell, both of whom couldn't contain their excitement about getting another chance at love.

"I feel like every time I've stepped out of my comfort zone, good things have come of it, so I wanted to try my luck again in Paradise and just kind of see what happens," Brooklyn said, adding that she's hoping to see John Henry or Tyler Norris on the beach.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Kylee, for her part, has her eyes firmly on Rachel's ex, Aven Jones.

"He caught my eye on Rachel and Gabby's season and ever since then, I've just been so anxious... I'm ready to meet him in person," she told ET. "... We love Zach, but I think... he just wasn't my type. It's kind of scary, because there are men on here that are for sure my type, so I think this go round is going to be better."

ABC/Craig Sjodin

As for why fans should be excited to watch them on the beach, Blake was all too aware that "some people probably won't want to see me, as this my third time around," but assured naysayers that he's going to be "more easygoing, have a lot more fun with it, maybe bring out a different side people haven't seen yet."

Rachel, agreed, noting, "I'm excited to show a fun, more laid-back side of me that you don't really see on The Bachelor or The Bachelorette. I'm still the same person, but just hopefully this will be a more fun environment."

Kylee, perhaps, said it best, telling ET, "I think I have so much to offer. I'm gonna be fun, flirty, and just gonna have a good time while falling in love. Why wouldn't you want to see that?"

Season 9 of Bachelor in Paradise will premiere Sept. 28 on ABC.

