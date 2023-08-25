'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 9 Cast Revealed: Rachel Recchia, Blake Moynes and More Are Heading to the Beach
The cast of Bachelor in Paradise season 9 is finally here! On Friday, ABC unveiled the first group of singles that'll be heading to the beaches of paradise when the show's latest season premieres Sept. 28.
Contestants from Charity Lawson, Clare Crawley, Tayshia Adams, Katie Thurston and Michelle Young's seasons of The Bachelorette are among this season's singles. The Bachelor castoffs who will be on the beach include some of Zach Shallcross and Clayton Echard's exes.
That's not all, though, as former Bachelorette Rachel Recchia is also heading to Mexico for her third shot at love.
Keep reading to see the first batch of singles who are making their way to Mexico.
Aaron Bryant from Charity's season
Aaron Schwartzman from Charity's season
Blake Moynes from Clare, Tayshia and Katie's seasons
Brayden Bowers from Charity's season
Brooklyn Willie from Zach's season
Catherine "Cat" Wong from Zach's season
Eliza Isichei from Clayton's season and season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise
Greer Blitzer from Zach's season
Jessica "Jess" Girod from Zach's season
Katherine "Kat" Izzo from Zach's season
Kylee Russell from Zach's season
Mercedes Northup from Zach's season
Olivia Lewis from Zach's season
Peter Cappio from Charity's season
Former Bachelorette Rachel Recchia, who first appeared on Clayton's season
Samantha "Sam" Jeffries from Clayton's season
Sean McLaughlin from Charity's season
Will Urena from Michelle's season
Season 9 of Bachelor in Paradise will premiere Sept. 28 on ABC.
