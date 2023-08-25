The cast of Bachelor in Paradise season 9 is finally here! On Friday, ABC unveiled the first group of singles that'll be heading to the beaches of paradise when the show's latest season premieres Sept. 28.

Contestants from Charity Lawson, Clare Crawley, Tayshia Adams, Katie Thurston and Michelle Young's seasons of The Bachelorette are among this season's singles. The Bachelor castoffs who will be on the beach include some of Zach Shallcross and Clayton Echard's exes.

That's not all, though, as former Bachelorette Rachel Recchia is also heading to Mexico for her third shot at love.

Keep reading to see the first batch of singles who are making their way to Mexico.

Aaron Bryant from Charity's season

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Aaron Schwartzman from Charity's season

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Blake Moynes from Clare, Tayshia and Katie's seasons

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Brayden Bowers from Charity's season

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Brooklyn Willie from Zach's season

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Catherine "Cat" Wong from Zach's season

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Eliza Isichei from Clayton's season and season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Greer Blitzer from Zach's season

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Jessica "Jess" Girod from Zach's season

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Katherine "Kat" Izzo from Zach's season

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Kylee Russell from Zach's season

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Mercedes Northup from Zach's season

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Olivia Lewis from Zach's season

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Peter Cappio from Charity's season

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Former Bachelorette Rachel Recchia, who first appeared on Clayton's season

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Samantha "Sam" Jeffries from Clayton's season

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Sean McLaughlin from Charity's season

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Will Urena from Michelle's season

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Season 9 of Bachelor in Paradise will premiere Sept. 28 on ABC.

