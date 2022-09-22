Jesse Palmer and Wells Adams are teasing big things ahead for Bachelor in Paradise! Before filming for season 8 kicked off, ET spoke to the men in Mexico, and both of them promised a summer unlike any other.

"It's a lot of content," Jesse told ET, alluding to the extra episodes ABC ordered this time around. "It’s gonna be a lot of new people coming to the beach and I think that’s sort of where the magic happens... It’s gonna be really, really interesting.

"I think there’s gonna be some new wrinkles creatively along the way that’s gonna make this a very unique season," the host teasingly added. "... There’s some really, really fun stuff."

Bartender Wells agreed, telling ET, "We'll just have more debauchery, more sexy singles coming down to the beach, and I’ll have to make a lot more drinks."

"I think it’s gonna be crazy this year. I mean, it’s always a little bonkers, but I know this season is going to be heightened because we’ve got a lot more people coming in and a lot of twists that we haven’t tried in the past, which I think is gonna be exciting," he said. "... We're gonna have more people than we've ever had coming down the beach, which means there’s gonna be a whole lot more drama. There’s a lot of stuff that we haven’t tried before on Paradise that we're gonna try this season."

While fans will certainly be interested in the mysterious new twist, Jesse is just thrilled to be on the beach for the first time.

"I’m so excited," he said. "I’ve been a big fan of the show now for so long, I just can’t wait to dip into the waters of Paradise where all the magic happens on the sands. It's gonna be fantastic. I can't wait."

"I can’t wait to find out who's gonna end up together, what sort of love triangles and love squares and love hexagons we're gonna end up seeing on this season," Jesse added. "It's gonna be a lot of fun."

Through it all, Jesse will have Wells, a BiP mainstay, by his side.

"I’m gonna have to lean on Wells a little bit," Jesse said. "He’s gonna have to show me the ropes a little bit down there at the beach."

Wells seemed up to the task, telling ET, "I'm super excited to have Jesse here."

"I’ve worked with him once before and he's super professional. I don’t know if he knows what he's in for, because this is a whole different beast... but he'll acclimate quickly, I’m sure," Wells said. "I hope that Jesse comes and hangs out at the bar."

The developing bromance between Jesse and Wells is all well and good, but both men are hoping some romance comes out of Paradise too.

"The hope, I think, going into this is that there can be memorable and true, beautiful love stories," Jesse said. "... I’m really, really hoping we have multiple engagements at the end of this."

"People think it’s too short of a time to find love, but I don’t know what it is, if it’s in the water, the tacos and the beers, in the margaritas I make, but every year a lot of love happens down that beach," Wells added. "I would be shocked if we didn’t have a couple more engagements this season."

Before the love, though, comes the drama, of which Jesse said there will likely "be a lot" this season.

"This summer in paradise is going to feature love stories, it's gonna feature the drama, there’s gonna be love triangles and squares and hexagons, the comedy that always ensues in the sand. It’s just the art of the possible," he said. "A lot of very familiar faces for people at home, a lot people that I’d say Bachelor Nation loves to hate, and maybe even hates to love, are gonna be here as well."

Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise will premiere Tuesday, Sept. 27 on ABC.

RELATED CONTENT:

Watch 'BiP' Welcome Sexy Singles to 'Scandals Resort' in New Promo

Wells Adams Teases 'Sexiest Season' of 'Bachelor in Paradise' Ever

'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 8 Cast Revealed

Related Gallery