That escalated quickly.

Monday's episode of Bachelor in Paradisepainted Leo as the villain after he accused Kendall of being fake when she confronted him about kissing Chelsea after his date. Things only intensified on Tuesday's episode, when Leo, frustrated that he'd probably be going home, decided to call Kendall out at the rose ceremony -- and call Grocery Store Joe "Grocery Store B**ch."

All it took was a simple "Say it to my face" from Joe to set things off, as he approached Leo, who threw his drink all over the grocery store owner and punches flew. Producers appeared to step in before actual contact was made, but the damage was done, and Leo was sent packing.

Damn! Look at this LEAP from a #BachelorInParadise producer to try and take down Leo. pic.twitter.com/EXlDWPgpbg — Jeff D Lowe (@JeffDLowe) August 29, 2018

"I should've knocked his f**king head off," Joe told the camera after their altercation, while Kendall, now sure she was all in with Joe, went to comfort him.

"You're a good guy," she said, before confessing to the camera, "I love that Joe just makes me feel so safe. He just makes me feel so happy."

"I'm falling in love with Grocery Store Joe. Frickin' Joe!" she smiled, because nothing makes a girl feel safer than being feet away from a physical fight!

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

