The Bachelor in Paradise singles were taken by surprise at the most recent rose ceremony. On Thursday's episode of the spinoff series, one woman went missing when it was time to hand out the roses and left the beach for good without saying her goodbyes.

Before that went down, though, the drama between Eliza and Aaron continued, as Charity Lawson arrived to check on her gal pals and warn them about her exes, if needed.

During Charity and Eliza's conversation, though, the former woman admitted that Aaron's ex-girlfriend drama didn't vibe with the guy she got to know on her season of The Bachelorette, and encouraged Charity to proceed in her relationship, albeit with caution.

With that, Aaron pulled Eliza and they "took a step in the right direction," seemingly solidifying things the next day when he sent her favorite breakfast to her room along with a love note. Later, Eliza decided that she needed to "take the leap" when Aaron expressed that he wanted to make things exclusive between them.

Elsewhere, the love triangle with Kat, Olivia and John Henry raged on, leaving the latter torn between his "great connection" with Olivia and Kat's "new side."

Things escalated when Kat invited John Henry to the hot tub, and they made out, which, once again, made Olivia question the other woman's motives.

The two faced off on the beach, with Olivia bashing Kat for pursuing John Henry without talking to her, and Kat denied that she needed to pay her that courtesy.

Tanner was also unsure, as he mulled over his options, which included Davia, Genevie and Rachel.

Not struggling were Blake and Jess, as the day one couple, who decided to take a break the week before, found their way back to each other.

Brayden was also confident in his newfound connection with Becca, but when it came time for the rose ceremony the new arrival was missing from the group. Host Jesse Palmer hunted her down, and she confessed, "I feel like there was lots of doubt about my relationship with Brayden and I'm kind of listening to that. I wanted to see if what we had was real but I am just afraid. What if it's not?"

Jesse told Becca that she needed to make a choice, and she did just that, leaving Paradise for good without saying goodbye.

In the end, the roses were handed out as follows: Aven to Kylee, Tyler to Mercedes, Peter to Sam, Aaron to Eliza, Blake to Jess, Tanner to Rachel, and John Henry to Kat.

That left Brayden with his newly up-for-grabs rose, which he decided to award to Olivia because she "deserves that opportunity" to find love.

The next day, though John Henry didn't choose her, Olivia was still worried about him being with Kat, whom she considered to be "not a good person." John Henry pulled Olivia for a chat, during which he apologized for how he handled the situation but confirmed that her was still going to continue on with Kat.

All hope was not lost for Olivia, as Michael made his way onto the beach and pulled her for his first chat. Fans will have to wait until next week to see who Michael asks out, though, as he also had good talks with Kylee, Mercedes and Sam.

In the preview for next week's episode, Aven and Kylee agree they're falling in love, while Rachel might find a renewed connection with her ex, Jordan. All seems to be well between Blake and Jess, until Katie Thurston shows up, that is.

"I was in love with this girl. I have not seen her in two years. What is she doing here?" Blake asks the cameras, before Katie tells him, "I am happy to see you. If I could go back and redo it all I would."

"I don't know what's going to happen with Katie coming in. I don't think there's a worse scenario," Blake says in a confessional, with Jess agreeing, "My whole journey here has just gone to s**t."

Bachelor in Paradise airs Thursdays on ABC. Keep up with all the drama on the beach with ET's coverage of the show.

RELATED CONTENT: