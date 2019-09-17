Season six of Bachelor in Paradisecomes to a close on Tuesday night, but the show's most solid couple could be in jeopardy.

Only ET has an exclusive sneak peek at the big finale, during which Dylan Barbour gets down on one knee to seemingly propose to Hannah Godwin -- but she stops him in his tracks.

"Dylan is the love of my life, but I've gone through something similar before, and my biggest regret was not having my family's confidence and approval," Hannah tells the camera in the clip. "I love him, but I need my family to also love him."

"Without him having a relationship with my family, if Dylan got down on one knee today, I don't know if I would be confident in saying yes," she adds.

Then, it's proposal time, with Dylan and Hannah arriving on the beach to profess their love for each other.

"Hannah, you have shown me a love I never thought existed. And I can't leave here without showing you how much I love you. So," Dylan says, getting down on one knee.

"Wait!" Hannah yells in a panic. Watch the full clip in the video player above.

Fans will see Hannah, Dylan and the rest of the Paradise cast reunite on Tuesday's episode to discuss the season's biggest moments. There's only four couples left heading into the episode -- Hannah and Dylan, Clay and Nicole, Demi and Kristian, and Katie and Chris -- but it's possible we could end up with five engagements; John Paul Jones was seen getting down on one knee in the promos!

While speaking with ET at the reunion taping, Tayshia Adams hinted she made a "mistake" in dumping JPJ on the beach.

"Honestly, I felt like I'd made a really big mistake letting someone go that genuinely cared about me," she shared. "But also I knew that my heart wasn't there, so I didn't wanna lead him on or anything."

See more in the video below.

The season finale of Bachelor in Paradise airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

