Peter Weber's mom is back on Instagram. Just days after the dramatic finale of The Bachelor -- in which fans saw Peter end his engagement to Hannah Ann Sluss and reunite with Madison Prewett -- the 28-year-old pilot and the Alabama native announced that they have called it quits.

Around the same time that the reality stars took to Instagram to share the news, Peter's mom, Barbara Weber, posted on the platform as well. During the live portion of the finale, Barb faced backlash for saying that Peter and Madison's relationship was "not going to work."

In the clip she shared, Barb is singing John Denver's 1966 track, "Leaving on a Jet Plane," with two of her friends. "Love you guys," she captioned the post.

Barb's post came shortly after she told Life & Style that she will "absolutely not" try to make up with Madison after their tense exchange on After the Final Rose. "There's nothing for me to apologize for," she said, adding that she also has not received an apology from Madison.

Barb received criticism for her comments to Madison on the live show, when she said that Madison delayed their meeting in Australia and wouldn't express her love for Peter to her and the rest of his family.

"We didn't get an apology from her, and when I proceeded to ask her if she was madly in love with my son, she said no and she would not accept a proposal in four days," Bard said. "As a mother, that wasn't what we were expecting."

"I mean, at the end of the day, it is what it is. Can't change the past, and there's a lot that was out of my control," Madison responded. "I'm not a mom, so I don't know what it's like to have a son, to have kids. I know that I have love and respect for Peter. Therefore I have love and respect for Peter's family and I will never say a negative word about anyone or anything."

When ET's Lauren Zima spoke to Chris Harrison following the finale, he recalled being in the room for the awkward encounter.

"I tried to fix it. I tried to save it, because that's kind of my instinct of being a caretaker of like, 'I've gotta put this family back [together].' Because I don't want this family to be hurt," he said of his reaction to Barb's comments. "I do like Barb. I think she's a good woman. I think Peter seems like a good guy. But I also love Peter and I think Madison deserves better too."

"It's about optics, and it's about how you put things. I'm a firm believer -- you can be right and be completely wrong," Harrison continued. "Look, if he's going to be with her, and they're going to break up, which is what you're predicting, then so be it. Let them go break up! Who is hurt by this? The only harm done last night was this family being splintered last night on my show, and I hated it."

Watch the video below to see how other Bachelor Nation stars felt about Barb's comments to Madison.

