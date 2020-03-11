Barbra Weber is not here for the negativity! After facing backlash for her candid statements during night one of The Bachelor, Peter Weber's mom took to Instagram to assure her followers that she's not paying attention to the critics.

After posting a video of herself and her friends dancing to "Stop In the Name of Love," Barb replied to a fan's comment that urged critics to leave the Bachelor's mom alone. "I ignore all the negatives!!" Barb wrote.

While Barb's post was in response to the negativity that followed night one of the Bachelor finale -- when she expressed her preference for Hannah Ann Sluss over Madison Prewett -- Barb may have faced even more backlash following Tuesday night's episode.

After Peter ended his engagement to Hannah Ann and reunited live with Madison during part two of the finale, Barb slammed Madison for showing up three hours late to their meeting in Australia, telling her she didn't love Peter, and that she wouldn't accept his proposal.

"When she did come in... we didn't get an apology from her, and when I proceeded to ask her if she was madly in love with my son, she said no and she would not accept a proposal in four days," Barb said. "As a mother, that wasn't what we were expecting."

Madison said in response, "I mean, at the end of the day, it is what it is. Can't change the past, and there's a lot that was out of my control. I'm not a mom, so I don't know what it's like to have a son, to have kids. I know that I have love and respect for Peter. Therefore I have love and respect for Peter's family and I will never say a negative word about anyone or anything."

Many fans on Twitter appeared to be firmly Team Madison, with one person writing, "The nerve Barb had to mistreat Madi like that and to humiliate her in front of national TV. I’ve seriously had enough of Barb for today #TheBachelor."

"Oh hell, Barb. What is even happening right now? #TheBachelorABC," former Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher tweeted.

"When we all thought the villain was Victoria F. But it really was Barb Webber [sic] #TheBachelor," another person wrote.

Despite the criticism over Barb's actions, Peter said on Tuesday's episode that he knows his mom was only coming "from a place of love."

"I know their biggest worry... was you weren't there with me to where I was with you," he told Madison. "I can tell you guys I know how she feels for me, and I know how I feel for you."

