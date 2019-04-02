Amanda Stanton got emotional with fans on Instagram on Tuesday, as she shared that a hacker has been dispersing nude photos of her.

In a tearful video on her Instagram Story, the Bachelor alum said that about three weeks ago, she received an email from an individual claiming to have hacked her doctor's database and obtained nude medical photos of her from her breast augmentation. Stanton said the hacker threatened to send the photos around to people she follows on social media if she didn't pay him "a lot of money," and claimed that she's been harassed "every single day."

"He sent them to my friend's boyfriend, he sent them to people who I work with, he sent them to producers at ABC. And it was just kind of out of my control and there was nothing I could do about it, so I figured that I might as well just address it," Stanton said, adding that she's receiving a lot of messages from people who have received the photos. "I just want to say, thank you, and I'm sorry that I haven't responded to everybody. It's just been hard explaining the story so many times and I just don't want to give somebody like that power over me and I hope that maybe, just by addressing it, that he'll stop."

"Of course it’s something that I didn't want out there, but it's not the end of the world if people see my boobs. But I think I'm just so frustrated and I feel very violated," she said. "I've also been harassed every single day. I don't know what other information this person has. It's just been kind of exhausting."

Stanton did not reveal whether police were involved in the situation. ET has reached out to her for comment.

Just hours earlier, Stanton had posted on Instagram about a "rough" week. "Manxiety is out of control and I’ve been extremely stressed over some things that are completely out of my control."

Through the drama, Stanton appears to have the support of her boyfriend, Bobby Jacobs, whom she raved about to ET last November.

"It's my first relationship in a long time that I met somebody in the real world and it's a lot different," she shared. "He's such a homebody. He lives close to me and I just feel like we're in the same place in our lives. We want all the same things and, I don't know …it's just very easy, which is nice."

