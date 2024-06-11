Fans of The Bachelor shouldn't be surprised if they hear Joey Graziadei, the star of season 28, referring to his new living arrangement as straight out of a comedy sketch.

The 29-year-old reality TV star recently moved to New Orleans, Louisiana, and in with 26-year-old Kelsey Anderson, his fiancée who he met on The Bachelor, and her two roommates, creating a living situation that Graziadei himself likens to the popular TV show New Girl, which centered around Zooey Deschanel's character, Jessica Day, living with three male roommates.

The unique living situation arose after Joey and Kelsey got engaged on the show. Kelsey reflected on the transition on Trading Secrets. "I was still working and so I was like, 'I gotta go back to my life. I'm not quitting my job,'" she said. "He was just living with his sister, so I was like, 'You can move in with me.'"

Joey, who was living in Hawaii before his Bachelor Nation debut on The Bachelorette season 20, saw this arrangement as a practical solution given his busy schedule with media appearances. The reality star says there was "no way I could be living there with the amount that I was gonna be doing with the press, going from New York to L.A."

Kelsey Anderson and Joey Graziadei - Disney/John Fleenor

Addressing his previous living situation, Joey mentioned that moving to his sister's place had been a strategic decision. "So, I was like, 'I need to either go find a new place, or I have to get into a place that's gonna let me be able to travel pretty easily on the mainland.'"

Despite being the only man in a household of four, Joey didn't hesitate to move in with Kelsey and her roommates. "It would have been wrong of me to be like, 'We need to get you out of your life,' because she dropped her whole life to be a part of this. And I knew that regardless of what was going to happen, my life was going to have to change and go somewhere else."

Financial considerations also influenced their decision. Kelsey pays around $1,200 for her place, including utilities, three bathrooms, four bedrooms, and her "huge closet." Joey acknowledged that adapting to this living arrangement was a "no-brainer" instead of finding a new place.

Jason Tartick, the 35-year-old host of Trading Secrets and a fellow Bachelor Nation star, humorously noted the practical side of their setup. "This is the most humble thing in the world," he said. "You guys are sharing the bedroom and the closet."

After the tennis pro popped the question to Kelsey Anderson on the season 28 finale of The Bachelor, ET's Denny Directo spoke with the couple in April about their love story and their future.

"I'm just so pumped we get to tell everyone, post pictures, ride in the same car together," Kelsey told ET. "... We made a shared note and we had a bunch of things that we wanted to do together once we were out of hiding. There were big things on it and little things on it, but I'm excited to tackle all of them."

"One of the small things was we wanted to go bowling or something like that, something very simple," Joey revealed. "The big one was I always wanted to bring her to Hawaii, so that's something that we're going to be doing here soon. I wanna get her out there for the first [time so] she gets to see where I spend a lot of time."

