Dale Moss is speaking out about Clare Crawley's wedding. Days after Crawley and Ryan Dawkins tied the knot, ET's Deidre Behar spoke to Moss, the Bachelorette alum's ex-fiancé, at the Gold Meets Golden event in Beverly Hills.

"I think the ultimate thing is obviously finding that forever person. Love is a beautiful thing and everyone deserves to find it. I know I have," Moss told ET of his girlfriend, Galey Alix. "I can't say anything negative about that. I'm happy that she found that. I think everyone deserves it. I wish them the best."

Crawley and Moss met on her season of The Bachelorette, which aired in 2020. Crawley ended her journey just two weeks in, turning her season over to Tayshia Adams. In January 2021, just five months after getting engaged for the first time, Moss announced his split from Crawley on Instagram. Just weeks later, though, Crawley and Moss appeared to reconcile and eventually celebrated their one-year anniversary together. They called it quits for good in September 2021.

Shortly after news of Crawley's engagement broke in late 2022, Moss reacted to the news in an interview with ET.

"Everyone deserves love and the goal is to find it," Moss told ET at the time. "So whenever anyone can that's a great day."

During the 2022 interview, Moss also gushed over his interior designer girlfriend, calling their relationship "very supportive and healthy." He revealed more about his romance during ET's Gold Meets Golden interview with him.

"We were connected through a podcast that I recorded about five years ago, before any TV, entertainment, way before. We connected on social just about meeting and I didn't think much of it," Moss said. "I was in Miami and we went on our first date. From that point we talked every day since. That's my best friend. It's an unexpected start to the relationship, but we've been together almost a year now."

Almost a year in, Moss told ET that he's "never been more supported in a relationship than I am in this one."

"I have the most hardworking, gifted, equally as beautiful inside and out woman that I've ever met, so I'm just very, very grateful," he said. "I think, at the end of the day, love is a beautiful thing. When you find it, especially when you feel like you found that match, it makes everything easier."

When pressed by ET if Alix is the one, Moss said, "I've got no complaints... I'm certain in every phase of my life right now. I'm very certain on my relationship."

As for the possibility of marriage, Moss said, "That's the goal, right? So we'll see."

When it comes to the rest of his life, Moss said he has "certainty in pretty much every phase of my life."

"I know I'm doing the things I was put on this earth to do. I'm in a great relationship with an amazing woman who's very supportive. My family is good," he said. "It's hard not to smile a lot when you have those things going on, so I'm very, very grateful, but I'm very certain about all the things I'm doing right now."

Given all the good going on in Moss' life, he finds it necessary to "make the time for things that are important." For him, that includes supporting events like Gold Meets Golden, which supports Angel City Sports, an adaptive sports organization that provides access to needed equipment, coaching and training for aspiring young Paralympic hopefuls.

"I know what it's like to compete at a high level," the former football player said. "I also understand, through relationships and even my family -- my sister has physical and intellectual disabilities -- what it's like for someone to not always have resources or support. So to be able to be here and support, not only just vocalizing it and pushing those things out, having empathy and understanding the importance of events like this, and also just bringing people together to advance it."

RELATED CONTENT:

'Bachelorette' Alum Clare Crawley Marries Ryan Dawkins

'Bachelorette' Clare Crawley Says Her Wedding Dress Was Stolen

'Bachelorette's Dale Moss Reacts to Ex Clare Crawley's Engagement

Related Gallery