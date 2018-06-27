'Bachelorette' Alum Michael Stagliano and Wife Emily Welcome Second Child

Congrats to Michael Stagliano!

The Bachelorette and Bachelor Pad alum is now a father of two, he confirmed on Instagram on Wednesday. Michael and his wife, Emily, welcomed their second child together, a baby boy they named Hunter James. The couple are already parents to 2-year-old son Bowen Michael.

"Where there were three Stagliano’s, now there are four! Whahooo! Welcome to the world Hunter James," Michael captioned a series of photos of his family bonding with little Hunter in the hospital. "Oh also @emilystag is a powerhouse of a Mom! So proud of her and SO in love with her."

Michael gained notoriety after competing for Jillian Harris' heart on season five of The Bachelorette in 2009. His twin brother, Stephen Stagliano, ended up marrying the season four Bachelorette, DeAnna Pappas. Stephen and DeAnna welcomed their own second child, son Austin, in 2016, two years after welcoming their daughter, Addison.

Former Bachelor Sean Lowe, meanwhile, just welcomed baby No. 2 with his wife, Catherine. See more in the video below.

