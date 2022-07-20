Shopping

Back to School 2022: Shop The Best Backpacks, Calculators, Lunch Boxes, and Pencil Cases

By ETonline Staff
While you might be busy enjoying the summer days, the new school year is just around the corner and now is the perfect time to start your back to school shopping. There is no better way to transition into school mode than with a fresh set of back to school supplies that will help you kick off the year right. 

Whether you're looking for a pencil case to keep those writing utensils, colored pencils and art supplies organized, a new backpack to get you (or your child) from point A to point B, the latest technology, or a total refresh on your school supply stash, there are great deals to make it happen. ET Style has rounded up the best school supplies no matter what age your kid is, whether you're sending your child to the classroom for the first time, or just need a new calculator for a middle school student for the new school year.

Check out our top school supplies picks for backpacks, lunch boxes, calculators and pencil cases below for Back to School 2022. 

BACKPACKS 

QINOL Laptop Backpack
QINOL Travel Laptop Backpack Anti-Theft Work Bookbags With Usb Charging Port, Water Resistant 156 Inch College Computer Bag for Men Women .png
Amazon
QINOL Laptop Backpack

This water resistant bag has two pockets for laptops, a USB hub and more handy features. 

$40$25 WITH COUPON
Nike Heritage x Space Jam: A New Legacy 'Tune Squad' Backpack
Nike Heritage x Space Jam A New Legacy Tune Squad
Nike
Nike Heritage x Space Jam: A New Legacy 'Tune Squad' Backpack

Rep your cartoon buddies taking on the Goon Squad in Space Jam: A New Legacy with this new take on a classic backpack.

$60$37
Le Vasty Sequin School Backpack
Sequin School Backpack for Girls Boys Kids Cute Kindergarten Elementary Book Bag Bookbag Glitter Sparkly Back
Amazon
Le Vasty Sequin School Backpack

Reversible sequins allow students to switch up the backpack's colors. 

$33
Herschel Classic Backpack
Herschel Classic Backpack, Navy, 24.0L
Amazon
Herschel Classic Backpack

This timeless backpack features contoured shoulder straps and breathable air mesh back padding. 

$50
JanSport SuperBreak One Backpack
JanSport SuperBreak One Backpack - Lightweight School Bookbag
Amazon
JanSport SuperBreak One Backpack

It's a classic for a reason. 

$36
Nike Hayward 2.0 Backpack
Nike Hayward 2.0 Backpack
Nike
Nike Hayward 2.0 Backpack

The durable shell features a new graphic along with additional pockets for extra small-item storage.

$60
lululemon Everyday Backpack 2.0 23L
Lululemon Everyday Backpack 2.0 23L
Lululemon
lululemon Everyday Backpack 2.0 23L

Carry your school supplies in style with this minimalistic backpack from Lululemon.

$98
Nike Elemental Kids' Backpack
Nike Elemental Kids Backpack
Nike
Nike Elemental Kids' Backpack

This backpack comes with a removable pencil case. 

$35
The North Face Recon School Laptop Backpack
The North Face Recon School Laptop Backpack.png
Amazon
The North Face Recon School Laptop Backpack

There's a place for everything in this 30L backpack. 

$99
HotStyle TRENDYMAX Galaxy Backpack
HotStyle TRENDYMAX Galaxy Backpack
Amazon
HotStyle TRENDYMAX Galaxy Backpack

Reach for the stars with this trendy backpack, which comes in more than 20 other colors and patterns. 

$30$28

 LUNCH BOXES 

Mibasies Kids Insulated Lunch Box
mibasies Kids Insulated Lunch Box for Girls Rainbow Bag
Amazon
Mibasies Kids Insulated Lunch Box

This eye-catching lunch box also comes in 11 other colors and patterns. 

$27$21 WITH COUPON
Sunny Bird Insulated Lunch Bag
Sunny Bird Insulated Lunch Bag Rolltop Lunch Box Tote Bag for Women, Men, Adults and Teens
Amazon
Sunny Bird Insulated Lunch Bag

This large-capacity, spill-resistant lunch box is durable and stylish. 

$25$23 WITH COUPON
The Tin Box Company Classic Star Wars Tin Lunch Box
The Tin Box Company 344707-DS Star Wars Vintage Classic Tin Lunchbox, Black.png
Amazon
The Tin Box Company Classic Star Wars Tin Lunch Box

Put your fandom on display with this officially licensed lunch box. 

$15
Amersun Kids Lunch Box
Amersun Kids Lunch Box.png
Amazon
Amersun Kids Lunch Box

This lunch box has an internal mesh pocket, great for holding knives, forks and spoons.

$19
F FENRICI Galaxy Lunch Box
F FENRICI Galaxy Lunch Box.png
Amazon
F FENRICI Galaxy Lunch Box

Go all in on the galaxy theme with this insulated lunch box. 

$25$23 WITH COUPON
Gloppie Small Lunch Bag
Gloppie Small Lunch Bag
Amazon
Gloppie Small Lunch Bag

This small but mighty lunch box is the perfect size to fit inside backpacks. 

$12
Zulay Insulated Lunch Bag
Zulay Insulated Lunch Bag
Amazon
Zulay Insulated Lunch Bag

 When not in use, the bag can simply be compacted and collapsed until flat. 

$13
OREZI Dino Scandinavian Style Lunch Bag
OREZI Dino Scandinavian Style Lunch Bag.png
Amazon
OREZI Dino Scandinavian Style Lunch Bag

This roomy lunch bag promises to keep food fresh for six hours. 

$21
Thermos Novelty Scooby Doo Lunch Kit
Thermos Novelty Lunch Kit, Scooby Doo and The Mystery Machine
Amazon
Thermos Novelty Scooby Doo Lunch Kit

The closed cell polyethylene foam insulation keeps food cold and fresh.

$14

CALCULATORS

Texas Instruments TI-84 PLUS CE Graphing Calculator, Black
Texas Instruments TI-84 PLUS CE Graphing Calculator, Black
Amazon
Texas Instruments TI-84 PLUS CE Graphing Calculator, Black

Users love this calculator's sleek design and rechargeable battery.

$150$123
Texas Instruments TI-nspire CX II CAS Graphing Calculator
Texas Instruments TI-nspire CX II CAS Graphing Calculator
Walmart
Texas Instruments TI-nspire CX II CAS Graphing Calculator

Make mathematics fun with this advanced graphing calculator.

$155
Texas Instruments TI-84 Plus CE Graphing Calculator, Mint
Texas Instruments TI-84 Plus CE Graphing Calculator, Mint
Walmart
Texas Instruments TI-84 Plus CE Graphing Calculator, Mint

Who knew calculating equations could be so stylish?

$161
Texas Instruments TI-30XS MultiView Scientific Calculator
Texas Instruments TI-30XS MultiView Scientific Calculator
Walmart
Texas Instruments TI-30XS MultiView Scientific Calculator

Math homework just got a whole lot more fun thanks to this simple, scientific calculator.

$20$15
Texas Instruments Nspire CX II Graphing Calculator
Texas Instruments Nspire CX II Graphing Calculator
Walmart
Texas Instruments Nspire CX II Graphing Calculator

Get into graphing with this advanced calculator from Texas Instruments.

$143
Texas Instruments TI-83 Plus Graphing Calculator
Texas Instruments TI-83 Plus Graphing Calculator
Walmart
Texas Instruments TI-83 Plus Graphing Calculator

Make your school year easier with this Texas Instruments graphing calculator.

$104
‎Texas Instruments TI-30XIIS Scientific Calculator
‎Texas Instruments TI-30XIIS Scientific Calculator
Target
‎Texas Instruments TI-30XIIS Scientific Calculator

Our calculations tell us that this scientific calculator is a must-have for the school year ahead.

$17$10

 PENCIL POUCHES

EASTHILL Big Capacity Pencil Pen Case
EASTHILL Big Capacity Pencil Pen Case Office College School Large Storage High Bag Pouch Holder Box Organizer Yellow Orange
Amazon
EASTHILL Big Capacity Pencil Pen Case

Add a pop of color to your school essentials

$20$14
Firesara Large Capacity Pencil Case
Firesara Large Capacity Pen Case Pencil Bag
Amazon
Firesara Large Capacity Pencil Case

This pencil case comes in three different animal designs: dinosaur, giraffe and bunny. 

$13
ZIPIT Monster Pencil Case
ZIPIT Monster Pencil Case
Amazon
ZIPIT Monster Pencil Case

This case comes in multiple colors and is made of one long zipper. 

$8
Rough Enough Canvas Pencil Pouch
Rough Enough Canvas Small Tool Bag Pouch.png
Amazon
Rough Enough Canvas Pencil Pouch

This sturdy bag also works for small tools and electronics.

$31$28
EASTHILL Big Capacity Pencil Pen Case Pouch
EASTHILL Big Capacity Pencil Pen Case Pouch
Amazon
EASTHILL Big Capacity Pencil Pen Case Pouch

This chic pencil pouch is big enough to hold 25 pencils or pens.

$8$7
Homecube Big Capacity Waterproof Pencil Bag
Homecube Big Capacity Waterproof Pencil Bag
Amazon
Homecube Big Capacity Waterproof Pencil Bag

The inner flap pocket can hold cards, stick notes or charges, while the mesh pocket can keep USB cables or ear buds in place. 

$8
Mr. Pen Fabric Pencil Pouch with 3 Binder Holes, Set of 2
Mr. Pen Fabric Pencil Pouch with 3 Binder Holes, Black, Set of 2.png
Amazon
Mr. Pen Fabric Pencil Pouch with 3 Binder Holes, Set of 2

Get two of these best-selling pencil pouches for just $5! 

$5
Qianshan Pencil Case
Qianshan Pencil Case
Amazon
Qianshan Pencil Case

Store up to 202 colored pencils or 136 gel pen markers in this case with elastic slots to keep you organized. 

$29$26
EASTHILL Big Capacity College/Office Pencil Pouch
EASTHILL Big Capacity College/Office Pencil Pouch
Amazon
EASTHILL Big Capacity College/Office Pencil Pouch

With a sophisticated inner design and large capacity storage, this pencil pouch from EASTHILL is a must-have school essential.

$19$12
KALIDI Pencil Case
KALIDI Pencil Case
Amazon
KALIDI Pencil Case

 The main zippered compartment has space for 30-40 pens, and the metal ring on the front is a perfect place for cute keychains. 

$10
EASTHILL Grid Mesh Pen Pencil Case with Zipper
EASTHILL Grid Mesh Pen Pencil Case with Zipper
Amazon
EASTHILL Grid Mesh Pen Pencil Case with Zipper

See what you're working with in this mesh pencil case. 

$9
Dobmit Pencil Case in Beige
Dobmit Pencil Case in Beige
Amazon
Dobmit Pencil Case in Beige

This simple and sophisticated case holds at least 20 pens or pencils. 

$10
CICIMELON Pencil Case
CICIMELON Pencil Case
Amazon
CICIMELON Pencil Case

Shoppers love the sturdy and durable canvas material of this pencil pouch.

$16$9 WITH COUPON
CICIMELON Plaid White Pencil Case
CICIMELON Plaid White Pencil Case
Amazon
CICIMELON Plaid White Pencil Case

With 3 separate compartments, this pencil case will help to keep all of your supplies seamlessly organized.

$11

