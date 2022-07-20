While you might be busy enjoying the summer days, the new school year is just around the corner and now is the perfect time to start your back to school shopping. There is no better way to transition into school mode than with a fresh set of back to school supplies that will help you kick off the year right.

Whether you're looking for a pencil case to keep those writing utensils, colored pencils and art supplies organized, a new backpack to get you (or your child) from point A to point B, the latest technology, or a total refresh on your school supply stash, there are great deals to make it happen. ET Style has rounded up the best school supplies no matter what age your kid is, whether you're sending your child to the classroom for the first time, or just need a new calculator for a middle school student for the new school year.

Check out our top school supplies picks for backpacks, lunch boxes, calculators and pencil cases below for Back to School 2022.

BACKPACKS

QINOL Laptop Backpack Amazon QINOL Laptop Backpack This water resistant bag has two pockets for laptops, a USB hub and more handy features. $40 $25 WITH COUPON Buy Now

LUNCH BOXES

CALCULATORS

PENCIL POUCHES

Qianshan Pencil Case Amazon Qianshan Pencil Case Store up to 202 colored pencils or 136 gel pen markers in this case with elastic slots to keep you organized. $29 $26 Buy Now

KALIDI Pencil Case Amazon KALIDI Pencil Case The main zippered compartment has space for 30-40 pens, and the metal ring on the front is a perfect place for cute keychains. $10 Buy Now

