Starting college or heading back to campus is a super important period in life, filled with plenty of changes and challenges. That’s why guaranteeing yourself a good night’s sleep is imperative during this phase of life. One of the easiest ways to make sure you’re getting some quality sleep before school is by laying a good foundation with a mattress topper that’s just right for you.

From thinner down alternative or gel toppers to thickly cushioned memory foam, every student will want something different for their perfect night’s rest. Plus, with plenty of options in duvets, duvet covers, sheets and pillows, you can easily custom design the perfect bedding set up for you.

So whether you’re headed back to school and just dreading dealing with that ancient mattress that comes with your dorm room, or you’re gearing up for another semester of remote classes and want to craft your sleeping sanctuary, the Goldilocks of mattress toppers-- plus the perfect sheets, duvets and pillows-- is out there for you.

Here are some of our top picks for mattress toppers and other sleep essentials for Back to School 2022!

Brooklinen Down Comforter Brooklinen Brooklinen Down Comforter This down comforter from Brooklinen comes in three warmth options for customizable comfort. The comforter’s down cluster fill is hypoallergenic and comes encased in a 100% cotton, 400 thread count shell. $189 $170 Buy Now

Brooklinen Down Pillow Brooklinen Brooklinen Down Pillow Much like their duvets, Brooklinen’s down pillows come in three different constructions so you can select the firmness level that feels best for you. $109 $98 Buy Now

Brooklinen Classic Pillowcase Brooklinen Brooklinen Classic Pillowcase The Classic Pillowcase from Brooklinen is crafted out of the same material as their percale sheets, which are breathable and soft with a 270 thread count and an envelope closure to keep your pillow secured inside.

$49 $44 Buy Now

SUSYBAO Botanical Print Bedding Set Susybao via Amazon SUSYBAO Botanical Print Bedding Set This Botanical print bedding set includes a duvet cover and two pillowcases in a funky banana leaf pattern reminiscent of a tropical getaway. The 100% cotton cover and pillowcases are soft, breathable and machine washable. $51 Buy Now

The Buffy Breeze Comforter Buffy The Buffy Breeze Comforter The Breeze comforter from Buffy is filled with 100% eucalyptus fiber packed in a eucalyptus fiber shell that is naturally resistant to dust and mold. Perfect for those living in hot and humid climates who still want to cozy up under a comfortable duvet, the eucalyptus filling is naturally breathable and doesn’t trap heat the way polyester and down comforters do. $199 $169 Buy Now

Ettitude Signature Sateen Duvet Cover Ettitude Ettitude Signature Sateen Duvet Cover Ettitude’s signature sateen weave duvet cover is crafted with their exclusive CleanBamboo™ fabric, which is made with 100% organic bamboo. Perfect for anyone who runs hot and finds themselves kicking off the blankets in the night, this breathable cover is woven to be extra cooling. $159 Buy Now

