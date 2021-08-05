Shopping

Back to School Essentials: Shop the Best Pen and Pencil Cases

By ETonline Staff
The school year is almost here -- and it's time to get shopping. After a year and a half of the coronavirus pandemic, students and parents alike can't wait to get back to a bit of normalcy, and that means new school supplies to start the year off right. 

Whether you're looking for a pencil case to keep those writing utensils organized, a new backpack to get you (or your child) from point A to point B, or a total refresh on your supplies, there are great deals to make it happen. ET Style has rounded up the best school supplies across all age ranges, whether you're sending your child to school for the first time, or just need an updated pencil case for the semester ahead.

The EASTHILL Grid Mesh Pen Pencil Case is sure to make an impact, and at just $11, it'll do it without breaking the bank. The CICIMELON Plaid White Pencil Case offers timeless style in ethereal colors, while the Mr. Pen Fabric Pencil Pouch has room for just about everything.

Check out our picks of the best pencil cases, backpacks and lunch boxes below. 

PENCIL POUCHES

ZIPIT Monster Pencil Case
ZIPIT Monster Pencil Case
Amazon
ZIPIT Monster Pencil Case
This case comes in multiple colors and is made of one long zipper. 
$7 (REGULARLY $8)
ANGOOBABY Standing Pencil Case
ANGOOBABY Standing Pencil Case
Amazon
ANGOOBABY Standing Pencil Case
This fun case is height adjustable and comes in a fun boba tea design. 
$10 (REGULARLY $11)
EASTHILL Big Capacity Pencil Pen Case
EASTHILL Big Capacity Pencil Pen Case Office College School Large Storage High Bag Pouch Holder Box Organizer Yellow Orange
Amazon
EASTHILL Big Capacity Pencil Pen Case
Add a pop of color to your school essentials
$15 AT AMAZON
Homecube Big Capacity Waterproof Pencil Bag
Homecube Big Capacity Waterproof Pencil Bag
Amazon
Homecube Big Capacity Waterproof Pencil Bag
The inner flap pocket can hold cards, stick notes or charges, while the mesh pocket can keep USB cables or ear buds in place. 
$11
Mr. Pen Fabric Pencil Pouch with 3 Binder Holes, Set of 2
Mr. Pen Fabric Pencil Pouch with 3 Binder Holes, Black, Set of 2.png
Amazon
Mr. Pen Fabric Pencil Pouch with 3 Binder Holes, Set of 2
Get two of these best-selling pencil pouches for under $5! 
$8
EASTHILL Grid Mesh Pen Pencil Case with Zipper
EASTHILL Grid Mesh Pen Pencil Case with Zipper
Amazon
EASTHILL Grid Mesh Pen Pencil Case with Zipper
See what you're working with in this mesh pencil case. 
$9
Dobmit Pencil Case in Beige
Dobmit Pencil Case in Beige
Amazon
Dobmit Pencil Case in Beige
This simple and sophisticated case holds at least 20 pens or pencils. 
$9
Qianshan Pencil Case
Qianshan Pencil Case
Amazon
Qianshan Pencil Case
Store up to 202 colored pencils or 136 gel pen markers in this case with elastic slots to keep you organized. 
$29
EASTHILL Big Capacity Pencil Pen Case Pouch
EASTHILL Big Capacity Pencil Pen Case Pouch
Amazon
EASTHILL Big Capacity Pencil Pen Case Pouch
This chic pencil pouch is big enough to hold 25 pencils or pens.
$10 AT AMAZON
Firesara Large Capacity Pencil Case
Firesara Large Capacity Pen Case Pencil Bag
Amazon
Firesara Large Capacity Pencil Case
This pencil case comes in three different animal designs: dinosaur, giraffe and bunny. 
$11
KALIDI Pencil Case
KALIDI Pencil Case
Amazon
KALIDI Pencil Case
 The main zippered compartment has space for 30-40 pens, and the metal ring on the front is a perfect place for cute keychains. 
$6
CICIMELON Pencil Case
CICIMELON Pencil Case
Amazon
CICIMELON Pencil Case
Shoppers love the sturdy and durable canvas material of this pencil pouch.
$13 AT AMAZON
Rough Enough Canvas Pencil Pouch
Rough Enough Canvas Small Tool Bag Pouch.png
Amazon
Rough Enough Canvas Pencil Pouch
This sturdy bag also works for small tools and electronics.
$21 (REGULARLY $26)
CICIMELON Plaid White Pencil Case
CICIMELON Plaid White Pencil Case
Amazon
CICIMELON Plaid White Pencil Case
With 3 separate compartments, this pencil case will help to keep all of your supplies seamlessly organized.
$15 AT AMAZON
EASTHILL Big Capacity College/Office Pencil Pouch
EASTHILL Big Capacity College/Office Pencil Pouch
Amazon
EASTHILL Big Capacity College/Office Pencil Pouch
With a sophisticated inner design and large capacity storage, this pencil pouch from EASTHILL is a must-have school essential.
$12 AT AMAZON

 BACKPACKS 

Nike Heritage x Space Jam: A New Legacy 'Tune Squad' Backpack
Nike Heritage x Space Jam A New Legacy Tune Squad.png
Nike
Nike Heritage x Space Jam: A New Legacy 'Tune Squad' Backpack
Rep your cartoon buddies taking on the Goon Squad in Space Jam: A New Legacy with this new take on a classic backpack.
$60
HotStyle TRENDYMAX Galaxy Backpack
HotStyle TRENDYMAX Galaxy Backpack
Amazon
HotStyle TRENDYMAX Galaxy Backpack
Reach for the stars with this trendy backpack, which comes in more than 20 other colors and patterns. 
$25 (REGULARLY $30)
Nike Elemental Kids' Backpack
Nike Elemental Kids Backpack.png
Nike
Nike Elemental Kids' Backpack
This backpack comes with a removable pencil case. 
$30 (REGULARLY $35)
JanSport SuperBreak One Backpack
JanSport SuperBreak One Backpack - Lightweight School Bookbag
Amazon
JanSport SuperBreak One Backpack
It's a classic for a reason. 
$45 AT AMAZON
Nike Hayward 2.0 Backpack
Nike Hayward 20.png
Nike
Nike Hayward 2.0 Backpack
The durable shell features a new graphic along with additional pockets for extra small-item storage.
$47 (REGULARLY $55)
Herschel Classic Backpack
Herschel Classic Backpack, Ash Rose, Mid-Volume 180L.png
Amazon
Herschel Classic Backpack
A timeless backpack in a trendy color. This bag also features contoured shoulder straps and breathable air mesh back padding. 
$45
Fjallraven Kanken Classic Backpack for Everyday
Fjallraven, Kanken Classic Backpack for Everyday, Sky Blue
Amazon
Fjallraven Kanken Classic Backpack for Everyday
Stash everyday essentials in the main zippered compartment, front zippered pocket, and two open side pockets.
$80
Le Vasty Sequin School Backpack
Sequin School Backpack for Girls Boys Kids Cute Kindergarten Elementary Book Bag Bookbag Glitter Sparkly Back Pack.png (
Amazon
Le Vasty Sequin School Backpack
Reversible sequins allow students to switch up the backpack's colors. 
$31
QINOL Laptop Backpack
QINOL Travel Laptop Backpack Anti-Theft Work Bookbags With Usb Charging Port, Water Resistant 156 Inch College Computer Bag for Men Women .png
Amazon
QINOL Laptop Backpack
This water resistant bag has two pockets for laptops, a USB hub and more handy features. 
$30
The North Face Recon School Laptop Backpack
The North Face Recon School Laptop Backpack.png
Amazon
The North Face Recon School Laptop Backpack
There's a place for everything in this 30L backpack. 
$99

LUNCH BOXES 

Gloppie Small Lunch Bag
Gloppie Small Lunch Bag
Amazon
Gloppie Small Lunch Bag
This small but mighty lunch box is the perfect size to fit inside backpacks. 
$12
Thermos Novelty Scooby Doo Lunch Kit
Thermos Novelty Lunch Kit, Scooby Doo and The Mystery Machine
Amazon
Thermos Novelty Scooby Doo Lunch Kit
The closed cell polyethylene foam insulation keeps food cold and fresh.
$13 (REGULARLY $16)
Sunny Bird Insulated Lunch Bag
Sunny Bird Insulated Lunch Bag Rolltop Lunch Box Tote Bag for Women, Men, Adults and Teens
Amazon
Sunny Bird Insulated Lunch Bag
This large-capacity, spill-resistant lunch box is durable and stylish. 
$24
Amersun Kids Lunch Box
Amersun Kids Lunch Box.png
Amazon
Amersun Kids Lunch Box
This lunch box has an internal mesh pocket, great for holding knives, forks and spoons.
$19
The Tin Box Company Classic Star Wars Tin Lunch Box
The Tin Box Company 344707-DS Star Wars Vintage Classic Tin Lunchbox, Black.png
Amazon
The Tin Box Company Classic Star Wars Tin Lunch Box
Put your fandom on display with this officially licensed lunch box. 
$13
Marvel Kawaii Avengers Lunch Box
Marvel Kawaii Avengers
Amazon
Marvel Kawaii Avengers Lunch Box
This bag features one large main zipped compartment, a small front zip pocket for snacks, a side mesh pocket and a padded holding handle.
$22
Mibasies Kids Insulated Lunch Box
mibasies Kids Insulated Lunch Box for Girls Rainbow Bag
Amazon
Mibasies Kids Insulated Lunch Box
This eye-catching lunch box also comes in six other colors and patterns. 
$30
OREZI Dino Scandinavian Style Lunch Bag
OREZI Dino Scandinavian Style Lunch Bag.png
Amazon
OREZI Dino Scandinavian Style Lunch Bag
This roomy lunch bag promises to keep food fresh for six hours. 
$20
Zulay Insulated Lunch Bag
Zulay Insulated Lunch Bag
Amazon
Zulay Insulated Lunch Bag
 When not in use, the bag can simply be compacted and collapsed until flat. 
$13 (REGULARLY $20)
F FENRICI Galaxy Lunch Box
F FENRICI Galaxy Lunch Box.png
Amazon
F FENRICI Galaxy Lunch Box
Go all in on the galaxy theme with this insulated lunch box. 
$25

