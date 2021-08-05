Back to School Essentials: Shop the Best Pen and Pencil Cases
The school year is almost here -- and it's time to get shopping. After a year and a half of the coronavirus pandemic, students and parents alike can't wait to get back to a bit of normalcy, and that means new school supplies to start the year off right.
Whether you're looking for a pencil case to keep those writing utensils organized, a new backpack to get you (or your child) from point A to point B, or a total refresh on your supplies, there are great deals to make it happen. ET Style has rounded up the best school supplies across all age ranges, whether you're sending your child to school for the first time, or just need an updated pencil case for the semester ahead.
The EASTHILL Grid Mesh Pen Pencil Case is sure to make an impact, and at just $11, it'll do it without breaking the bank. The CICIMELON Plaid White Pencil Case offers timeless style in ethereal colors, while the Mr. Pen Fabric Pencil Pouch has room for just about everything.
Check out our picks of the best pencil cases, backpacks and lunch boxes below.
PENCIL POUCHES
BACKPACKS
LUNCH BOXES
