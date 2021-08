The school year is almost here -- and it's time for back to school shopping. After a year and a half of the coronavirus pandemic, students and parents alike can't wait to return to a bit of normalcy, and that means new back to school supplies to start the year off right.

Whether you're looking for a pencil case to keep those writing utensils, colored pencils and art supplies organized, a new backpack to get you (or your child) from point A to point B, or a total refresh on your school supply stash, there are great deals to make it happen. ET Style has rounded up the best school supplies no matter what age your kid is, whether you're sending your child to the classroom for the first time, or just need an updated lunch bag for a middle school student for the new school year.

The EASTHILL Grid Mesh Pen Pencil Case is sure to make an impact, and at just $11, it'll do it without breaking the bank. The CICIMELON Plaid White Pencil Case offers timeless style in ethereal colors, while the Mr. Pen Fabric Pencil Pouch has room for just about everything.

Check out our picks of the best pencil cases, backpacks and lunch boxes below.

PENCIL POUCHES

KALIDI Pencil Case Amazon KALIDI Pencil Case The main zippered compartment has space for 30-40 pens, and the metal ring on the front is a perfect place for cute keychains. $10 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Qianshan Pencil Case Amazon Qianshan Pencil Case Store up to 202 colored pencils or 136 gel pen markers in this case with elastic slots to keep you organized. $29 Buy Now

LUNCH BOXES

BACKPACKS

Herschel Classic Backpack Amazon Herschel Classic Backpack A timeless backpack in a trendy color. This bag also features contoured shoulder straps and breathable air mesh back padding. $45 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $50) Buy Now

QINOL Laptop Backpack Amazon QINOL Laptop Backpack This water resistant bag has two pockets for laptops, a USB hub and more handy features. $30 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60) Buy Now

