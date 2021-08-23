Back to School Supplies: Shop the Best Backpacks, Lunch Boxes and Calculators
If classes haven't started for your kids yet, you're probably in the middle of the back to school shopping ritual. After a year and a half of the coronavirus pandemic, students and parents alike can't wait to return to a bit of normalcy, and that means new back to school supplies to start the year off right.
Whether you're looking for a pencil case to keep those writing utensils, colored pencils and art supplies organized, a new backpack to get you (or your child) from point A to point B, the latest technology, or a total refresh on your school supply stash, there are great deals to make it happen. ET Style has rounded up the best school supplies no matter what age your kid is, whether you're sending your child to the classroom for the first time, or just need a new calculator for a middle school student for the new school year.
Check out our picks of the best backpacks, lunch boxes, calculators and pencil cases below.
BACKPACKS
LUNCH BOXES
CALCULATORS
PENCIL POUCHES
RELATED CONTENT:
Back to School Shopping List 2021: Supplies for Every Type of Student
The Best Tech Gear for Back to School Is on Sale at Amazon
26 Must-Haves from Amazon's Back to School Sale
The Best Backpacks and Bags for Going Back to School
Back to School: Dorm Room Decor and Must-Haves
Amazon's Back to School Sale: Best Deals on Backpacks
Back to School 2021: Best Deals on Levi's Jean Jackets at Amazon
Back to School: Amazon's Best Deals on Vera Bradley Bags & Backpacks
Amazon's Back to School Sale: Best Deals on Athleisure and Activewear
Amazon Back to School Sale: Best Deals on Kids Shoes
Amazon's Back to School Sale: Best Deals on Jackets and Coats
Amazon's Back to School Deals: Save Up to 45% on UGG Boots & More