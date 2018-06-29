Backstreet Boys Perform 'I Want It That Way' With Classroom Instruments

The Backstreet Boys are putting an interesting spin on one of their classic hits!

Nick Carter, AJ McLean, Kevin Richardson, Brian Littrell and Howie Dorough were guests on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, and performed their 1999 song, "I Want It That Way," with classroom instruments.

The guys were joined by host Jimmy Fallon and the late show's band, The Roots, and belted out the tune while using a wood block, tambourine and triangle.

We have to admit, the rendition is impressive!

Earlier this month, BSB talked exclusively with ET about the meaning behind the track after model Chrissy Teigen hilariously questioned the lyrics via Twitter.

"It means whatever each individual's interpretation is, is what it means," McLean explained. "Chrissy is obviously a really big, big fan and we love you! Thanks for so much love and support. But you know, it's one of those songs that doesn't have to mean anything! It just doesn't! It just works."

Hear what the other guys had to say about their hit song in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Backstreet Boy AJ McLean Debuts First Track from Country-Inspired Solo Record

Backstreet Boys Talk Meaning Behind 'I Want It That Way' After Chrissy Teigen's Hilarious Tweets (Exclusive)

Inside the Backstreet Boys' Epic Spice Girls Transformation & What It Means for Joint Tour Hopes! (Exclusive)

Related Gallery