Bad Bunny to Make Acting Debut in Upcoming Season of 'Narcos' 

Bad Bunny is gearing up to make his acting debut.

The Latin superstar will appear in a supporting role in the upcoming season of Narcos, he revealed in his newRolling Stonefeature. Season 2 of Narcos: Mexico debuted in February. ET has reached out to Netflix for comment.

Though Narcos: Mexico has yet to be officially renewed for season 3, Bad Bunny was already shooting scenes for the crime drama, according to Rolling Stone. The outlet reports that production was recently shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. "Maybe I needed the rest!" the Puerto Rican rapper shrugged.

Bad Bunny teased his acting ambitions in a March interview with ET. "Yeah, I'd like to act," he said. "Hollywood, I'm here!"

The Latin GRAMMY winner has meanwhile made his drag debut, in his music video for "Yo Perreo Sola."

"I wrote [the song] from the perspective of a woman," he told Rolling Stone. "I wanted a woman to sing it, because it doesn’t mean the same thing when a man sings it. But I do feel like that woman sometimes."

"I have always felt like there [was] a part of me that is very feminine," Bad Bunny added. "But I never felt as masculine as I did the day I dressed up like a drag queen."

Dressing in drag was meant to support those who need it. Bad Bunny was exposed to drag culture through one of his cousins, a drag performer. He knew the video would be polarizing.

"I knew there were going to be comments saying, 'F****t! Gay! Bad Bunny is over,'" he revealed.

However, the performer also received a lot of support. Bad Bunny's good friend J Balvin told ET that the video impressed him "in a great way."

"I'm happy because we need diversity. We need to open our minds and level up our conscious. And, respect and be tolerant about sexuality," Balvin shared. "It's really dope."

"I think it was really needed," he continued. "I love it and there is nothing bad about it. It's a great thing."

