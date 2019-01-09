Bailee Madison and Alex Lange are going their separate ways.

The 19-year-old Good Witch actress and her YouTube personality beau, 17, have broken up after dating for two years, sources exclusively tell ET. According to our sources, the pair ended their relationship a few weeks ago.

Madison and Lange aren't the only Hollywood couple ringing in the new year with new beginnings. Last week, a source told ET that Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik had broken up for the second time in less than a year, after rekindling their romance one month after first parting ways last March.

Additionally, in late December, The Conners star Michael Fishman and his wife of 19 years, Jennifer Briner, filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences.

Reporting by Brendon Geoffrion

