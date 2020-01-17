These two just can't help but love on each other! Former President Barack Obama got very sweet on Twitter in honor of his wife former First Lady Michelle Obama's 56th birthday.

"In every scene, you are my star, @MichelleObama! Happy birthday, baby!" tweeted Barack on Friday, along with four photo booth-style pics of the couple.

In the images, Michelle hugs her husband, gets a kiss from him, goofs off, and is even pulled into a passionate embrace when Barack turns his back from the camera. Michelle liked the post on Twitter (who wouldn't?!).

In every scene, you are my star, @MichelleObama! Happy birthday, baby! pic.twitter.com/hgMBhHasBj — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 17, 2020

The Obamas tied the knot in 1992 and share daughters Malia, 21, and Sasha, 18. The couple recently celebrated a major milestone when the documentary American Factory, which is the first film presented by the Obamas' production company, Higher Ground, received an Oscar nomination.

The Obamas posed with the filmmakers to celebrate the achievement.

For more with the birthday girl, watch the clip below:

