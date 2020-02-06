There are superfans and then there's Richard E. Grant. The longtime Barbra Streisand fanboy took his adoration a step further on Thursday, sharing with his followers the two-foot-tall sculpture of the iconic performer's face he had commissioned.

"Commissioned a sculpture of @BarbraStreisand as I’ve been an avid fan for over half a century. It’s 2 foot tall and finally received it today!!" he tweeted along with a video of himself joyously standing in front of the work of art.

"I've been a Barbra Streisand fan for over 50 years and when I saw her last summer, I told her that I was having a sculpture made of her face and she said, 'You're insane,'" he recalls in the clip. "And I said, 'Yeah, I know.' She said, 'No, no, you are insane.' Here it is, and I couldn't be happier."

Grant, 62, added that the likeness showed off the left side of Streisand's face, which she famously prefers.

Fans first took notice of Grant's obsession with Streisand last January when the actor shared a selfie outside of Streisand's home along with a letter he'd written to the Funny Girl star at the age of 14.

In the letter, Grant invited Streisand to come stay with him in his family home in Swaziland, Africa, for "a two-week holiday, or longer."

Streisand later replied to the message in a tweet, writing, “Dear Richard What a wonderful letter you wrote me when u were 14! And look at [you] now! You're terrific in your latest movie with Melissa [McCarthy]. Congratulations and love Barbra.”

The love only intensified the next month when Grant actually met Streisand in person at the 2019 Oscars.

“Being Oscar nominated was pretty amazing, but meeting with @barbrastreisand and having a proper conversation was an absolute astonishment,” he posted on Twitter with several selfies with the legend.

Prior to the meeting, Grant dished to ET, "I think her husband's going to have to remove his wedding ring, because I may jump her."

