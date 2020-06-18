Beautycounter Sale: Take 30% Off Sale Beauty Products

Beautycounter is offering two ways to save on the website. Take 30% off on sale items from the clean beauty brand. Plus, select regular-price items are 15% off through June 23.

Shop discounts on Beautycounter's range of skincare, makeup, bath and body products. Best-sellers including the Brilliant Brow Gel, Tint Skin Hydrating Foundation and the Countersun Mineral Sunscreen Lotion are on sale.

It's a great time to stock up on your staples or try something new for summer.

Ahead, check out ET Style's top picks from the Beautycounter sale.

Countersun Mineral Sunscreen Lotion SPF 30 Beautycounter Beautycounter Countersun Mineral Sunscreen Lotion SPF 30 Beautycounter This physical, water-resistant sunscreen protects the skin from UVA and UVB rays and blends seamlessly onto the skin. REGULARLY $25 $17.50 at Beautycounter

Pout Perfecter Lip Care Set Beautycounter Beautycounter Pout Perfecter Lip Care Set Beautycounter Exfoliate, condition and moisturize your lips with this set that includes the Lip Polish, Crystal Lip Gloss and Better Balm. REGULARLY $49 $34.30 at Beautycounter

Tint Skin Hydrating Foundation Beautycounter Beautycounter Tint Skin Hydrating Foundation Beautycounter This lightweight, creamy formula is buildable for a natural-looking finish and keeps the skin hydrated. REGULARLY $42 $29.40 at Beautycounter

Countermatch Intense Moisture Serum Beautycounter Beautycounter Countermatch Intense Moisture Serum Beautycounter For a boost of moisture, try the Countermatch Intense Moisture Serum, packed with hyaluronic acid, vitamin C and vitamin E for hydration and antioxidant protection. REGULARLY $48 $33.60 at Beautycounter

Counter+ Eye Revive Cooling Masks Beautycounter Beautycounter Counter+ Eye Revive Cooling Masks Beautycounter Save 15% on six pairs of these cooling eye masks that help de-puff. REGULARLY $49 $41.65 at Beautycounter

Brilliant Brow Gel Beautycounter Beautycounter Brilliant Brow Gel Beautycounter Score the best-selling brow gel in clear that helps groom the brow while conditioning it. REGULARLY $24 $20.40 at Beautycounter

