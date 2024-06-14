Bebe Rexha is offering some context behind her recent dig against G-Eazy.

The 34-year-old pop singer aimed some choice words at the 35-year-old rapper in a since-deleted Instagram Story. On Thursday, Rexha called her former collaborator a "stuck up ungrateful loser" and railed against his alleged "sh*tty" behavior after they worked together on the 2015 hit, "Me, Myself & I."

On Friday, Rexha took to X (formerly Twitter) to explain why she removed her post.

"Someone from my team had me take down my Instagram story," she said. "I decided to remove it because it felt very negative and toxic. Sometimes trauma can lead us to react that way, and that period of my life was traumatizing."

Rexha also said that removing the post was not a reflection of her having a change of heart. In fact, she doubled down.

"I am writing this because I regret taking it down and I want to say that I still stand by what I said," she declared.

G-Eazy and Bebe Rexha attend 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball at The Forum on Nov. 30, 2018 in Inglewood, California. - Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Rexha's initial comments came in response to a member of her team asking via text message if she had any interest in shooting social media content with G-Eazy when she's in New York, a screenshot of which the "In the Name of Love" singer also posted.

Tagging G-Eazy, Rexha wrote, "You have my number. Why don't you text me and ask me yourself you stuck up ungrateful loser."

Her statement continued, "You're lucky people are liking you again. Cause I could go in on all the sh*tty things you've done and how you treated me after giving you your only real hit. Btw the answer is no. Hope you good."

She ended the message with a peace sign.

Bebe Rexha slams G-Eazy on her Instagram Story. - Bebe Rexha/Instagram

ET has reached out to G-Eazy for comment.

G-Eazy and Bebe Rexha perform onstage at iHeartRadio Theater on Aug. 7, 2017 in Burbank, California. - Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

When ET spoke to Rexha at the 2024 GRAMMYs in February, she had kinder words to share for her frequent collaborator, David Guetta. Most recently, the pair made musical magic with song "I'm Good (Blue)."

"It's a love-hate relationship," she joked. "More love! But he called me his annoying little sister and I was like, 'Excuse me, if I'm your annoying little sister then you're my annoying older brother.'"

She also gushed over the recent successes of her fellow female artists, including Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey and more.

"The more power that we get, we're just kinda standing in our own," she said. "It's time."

