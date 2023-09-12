Bebe Rexha is, once again, keeping it real about her insecurities and struggles with mental health. The 34-year-old "I'm Good" singer took to TikTok on Monday to admit that she was considering skipping the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, which are set to take place on Tuesday.

"I am very grateful and blessed to be invited to these award shows, to be able to do what I love. I know that the criticism comes with the territory," Rexha admitted, adding, "Sometimes it does get to me. I am human."

The "Break My Heart Myself" singer said that despite often being praised for her confidence and body positivity, she often feels just the opposite.

"Let me tell you, right now, I'm not feeling confident," she shared. "I am so anxious and stressed about going on the red carpet and, I guess, people talking about my weight. Because I'm not really loving myself right now. I'm not really feeling like the bad b**ch that I usually am. I guess everybody has these days and nobody ever feels perfect."

Rexha admitted that her anxiety is so strong that she's even considering skipping Tuesday's awards show.

"I don't know if I'm going to go tomorrow," she said. "I do have an outfit, it's cute… I do feel like anxiety gets the best of me."

She concluded the post asking fans for any "motivational tips or tricks" to help her with her mental health struggles.

Scott Gries/NBC via Getty Images

Back in July, Rexha confirmed she had split with boyfriend Keyan Safyari after three years, after sharing that Safyari had allegedly texted her about her weight gain.

Rexha shared a snapshot of the alleged text, in which her then-boyfriend said he was just trying to be "honest" with her about her looks.

"Hey. I never said you weren't beautiful and I never said I didn't love you. In fact I said how beautiful you are and how much I loved you," the alleged text read. "But I always said I would be honest with you and your face was changing so I told you it was."

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Bebe Rexha

"That was the conversation we were having and you asked..." the alleged text continued. "Because I care, would you rather I lied to you? You gained 35 pounds obviously you gained weight and your face changes? Should I just pretend it didn’t happen and that it’s ok?"

Rexha is nominated with David Guetta for Best Collaboration for their song, "I'm Good (Blue)." She is also slated to be one of the show's presenters.

MTV previously revealed the nominees for this year's festivities, with Taylor Swift and SZA leading the pack with an impressive eight nominations each. Doja Cat, Kim Petras, Miley Cyrus, Minaj, Rodrigo and Sam Smith trail close behind with five noms each.

Performers include Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, DMC, Doug E. Fresh, Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, LL COOL J, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo, Demi Lovato, Anitta, Doja Cat, Kelsea Ballerini, and TOMORROW X TOGETHER.

Sean "Diddy" Combs, who will be honored with the Global Icon Award, and Shakira, who will accept the Video Vanguard Award, will both also perform during the awards show for the first time in nearly two decades.

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards will air live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV. Follow along at ETonline.com for full coverage from this year's VMAs, including the complete list of the nominees and the night's big winners.

RELATED CONTENT: