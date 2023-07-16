Has Bebe Rexha moved on from her relationship with Keyan Safyari? Fans are speculating the pair may be done after Rexha posted some text messages, allegedly from Safyari, criticizing her for having gained weight.

The 33-year-old songstress took to her Instagram story to share a snapshot of the alleged text, in which her boyfriend said he was just trying to be "honest" with her about her looks.

"Hey. I never said you weren't beautiful and I never said I didn't love you. In fact I said how beautiful you are and how much I loved you," the text read. "But I always said I would be honest with you and your face was changing so I told you it was."

"That was the conversation we were having and you asked..." the text continued. "Because I care, would you rather I lied to you? You gained 35 pounds obviously you gained weight and your face changes? Should I just pretend it didn’t happen and that it’s ok?"

The text went on to argue, "Come on I gain 3 pounds and you called me chubbs and fat. Doesn’t mean you don’t love me. If you’re trying to find reasons to break up this makes sense… but it’s not the real reason. If you’re unhappy with me/yourself/with life and don’t see a future with us then that’s ok and that’s the reason. Don’t use something like that to weaponize your anger or anxiety or any insecurity you may have. You know I always found you to be beautiful and loved you no matter what."

Safyari allegedly wrote that Rexha should "think about things and write things down, speak to a therapist and do this retreat thing to get to the root of the problem."

"Let me know if you’d like to speak if you need more clarity. Love you," the text concluded.

The singer has yet to directly confirm or deny the status of their relationship, but fans have pointed out that this could likely be an announcement of their split. The pair have been together since 2020.

In May, the popular singer joined Jennifer Hudson on her eponymous talk show and revealed she fell into the trap of reading comments on a video that touched on her body image. She implored people out there never to judge "because you don't know what somebody's going through."

Case in point: Rexha, who revealed she was diagnosed with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) last year, says it has been a key factor in her gaining weight. The singer-songwriter acknowledged she has gained weight, but can't fathom how in this day and age people still put so much focus on weight.

"A video of me popped up and I was like, ‘Let me read the comments,’ which you’re not supposed [to do]," she says. "That’s the number one rule, don’t read the comments. But I was like, 'Let me read the comments.' And the first thing up top was 'Bebe Rexha weight gain.' And I was like ... listen, we’re in the public eye so that’s bound to happen, especially, like, I was a lot thinner and I did gain some weight, but that comes with the territory."

"I’m not mad about it, because it is true," she continues. "But it's just when you see things like that it does mess with your ... because you don’t know what somebody’s going through. So it kind of is tough, but I feel like we're in 2023. We should not be talking about people’s weight."

"I like to eat, OK?" Rexha said rhetorically, to which Hudson replied, "Ain't nothing wrong with that."

Back in July 2021, Rexha spoke to ET and shared a message for fans struggling with their own body image.

"Honestly, just do you. Wear that bathing suit. Wear that bikini. Even if you gained those five pounds or you lost too much weight, or you have the stretch marks, wear the bikini," Rexha stressed. "Who cares. Who cares. You're gonna look back in 10 years and say, 'Wow, I was so hot.'"

