Bebe Rexha has some choice words for G-Eazy.

The pop singer, 34, told off the rapper, 35, in a now-deleted Instagram Story posted on Thursday. The two scored a top 10 smash hit together with "Me, Myself & I" nine years ago.

Rexha's comments came in response to a member of her team asking via text message if she had any interest in shooting social media content with the rapper when she's in New York, a screenshot of which the "In the Name of Love" singer also posted.

G-Eazy. - Timothy Norris/Getty Images

Tagging G-Eazy, Rexha wrote, "You have my number. Why don't you text me and ask me yourself you stuck up ungrateful loser."

She continued to call out her collaborator, alleging he treated her poorly after the release of their duet in 2015.

Bebe Rexha's Instagram Story. - Bebe Rexha/Instagram

"You're lucky people are liking you again. Cause I could go in on all the sh*tty things you've done and how you treated me after giving you your only real hit. Btw the answer is no. Hope you good," she ended the message with a peace sign.

ET has reached out to G-Eazy for comment.

Bebe Rexha. - Sarah Morris/WireImage

Rexha is never afraid to speak her mind. She shared an alleged text from her boyfriend, Keyan Safyari, calling out her weight gain in July 2023. Rexha confirmed that the two split shortly after the critical weight gain text.

Rexha puts her critics on blast and doesn't tolerate any antics. Earlier this month, she kicked out concertgoers for throwing objects at a Wisconsin show. She was hit in the face with a cell phone last year during a performance in New York City.

