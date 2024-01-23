Becky G didn't hold back when it came to celebrating the Oscar nomination for her song, "The Fire Inside," from the movie Flamin' Hot.

The track, which was written by Diane Warren and recorded by the 26-year-old singer, whose full name is Rebbecca Marie Gomez, earned Warren a Best Original Song nod on Tuesday for the upcoming 96th Annual Academy Awards, and Becky G took to Instagram to share her candid reaction.

In a tearful video, the singer relayed the news about the song from the Eva Longoria-directed film.

"We're nominated, guys, for an Oscar," Becky G shared, wiping away tears. "And I just wanted to say thank you so much to Diane and Eva for allowing me to be a part of this beautiful project because this film, this team, this song represents something so close to my heart. It is my heart."

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Continuing to cry, Becky G added, "This is literally, like, one of my dreams coming true in front of the world. And so I just wanted to share that with you guys and say thank you, thank you."

In the video's caption, Becky G specifically highlighted songwriter Warren and director Longoria for bringing her on board this project, writing, "Thank you for trusting me to bring part of this vision to life."

ET spoke with Longoria earlier this month about the part the song plays in the story of Richard Montañez, a janitor for Frito-Lay, who created the famed flavor of Flamin' Hot Cheetos.

"We got Diane Warren, which was huge. Then to get Becky G to sing the Diane Warren song, it was just like a match made in heaven. To be able to work with the genius that Diane Warren is, she really captured the essence of what the film was about and put it into a song,” Longoria told ET.

"That's so hard to do, to recap the whole movie and make it into a song, and she's a genius at that point. That's why she's been nominated so many times," she added. "So, we are so blessed and so lucky to have Diane Warren on our team for sure."

The film was released in June 2023 on Hulu and Disney+.

