Becky G Is Getting a Talk Show on Facebook Watch
Celebrating Latinx Entertainers: Selena Gomez, Cardi B, Becky G …
Matt Drudge on Monica Lewinsky, Drudge Report and Why He Wears T…
Alex Rodriguez Talks Moving Forward After 'Incredible' Past 5 Ye…
Watch Prince William and Kate Middleton Hold Snakes and Spiders
See Prince William and Kate Middleton's Rare PDA Moment!
Alex Rodriguez Is 'Very Aware' of Attention Surrounding Jennifer…
Blue Ivy Crashes Beyonce and JAY-Z's Romantic Date
Gabby Petito Cause of Death Revealed as Fiancé Brian Laundrie Re…
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Engaged!
Angelina Jolie's Kids Wear Her 'Upcycled' Red Carpet Looks to 'E…
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Have Talked About Getting …
Zendaya Reveals Her Favorite Thing About Tom Holland
Tyler Cameron Talks Dating, Past Relationships and Managing Anxi…
‘RHOP’: Candiace Dillard Says Nicki Minaj ‘Went In on Everybody’…
Issa Rae Weds Louis Diame in Private Ceremony
Debra Messing Questions Why Kim Kardashian Is Hosting 'Saturday …
‘DWTS’: Melanie C and Gleb Get Emotional Over Shocking Eliminati…
Andy Cohen on His Interrogation With Erika Jayne at ‘RHOBH’ Reun…
Get ready to get up close and personal with Becky G! The 24-year-old singer is getting her own talk show on Facebook Watch called Face to Face With Becky G.
The new show will feature Becky G chatting with her favorite artists, icons and friends for "real conversations aimed at a young audience."
“Staying connected to mi gente and our cultures is incredibly important to me," Becky G said in a statement. "My new talk show on Facebook Watch will take this engagement to a whole new level -- where we’ll discuss the issues that really matter to us and our communities, have great guests and of course, invite everyone to the conversation.”
Becky G opened up to ET back in May about moving forward in her career and embracing her identity.
"Especially in the industry, as a young Latina who represented two flags, who considered herself the 200 percent, I always felt like I had one foot in one world and one foot in the other," she expressed to ET at the time. "I had to choose which one I had to support or which I had to identify more with, which one was I going to be accepted in more. And as I started really pursuing my artistic identity, it just started to fuse together and I realize that there's an entire generation of youth out there that really embraces it and wants to learn more about where they come from and what is in their blood, and the history of their last name, but also really owning who they are today."
For more on Becky G watch the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Becky G Talks New Song & Creating Opportunities for Latinas
Becky G Drops Collab with PrettyLittleThings -- Shop The Looks!
Becky G and Ozuna Join Forces for 'No Drama'