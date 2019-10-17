Becky G, Ne-Yo, Isabela Moner & More Best Dressed at the 2019 Latin American Music Awards
The artists did not disappoint at the 2019 Latin American Music Awards.
Upon stepping onto the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Thursday, Becky G, Farruko, Emilia and many more turned heads with their sizzling styles that included gorgeous gowns and dapper suits. While the night was filled with spectacular performances and heartfelt acceptance speeches, the stars' killer ensembles looked fresh off the runway.
Wowing all with her chic and sexy look for the night was none other than the "Mala Santa" singer. Becky -- who was honored with the Evolution Award -- strut her stuff in a strapless, high-low Versace gown and black heels.
There was also Ne-Yo who opted for a pop of color in a plum suit with matching fedora.
Dora and the Lost City of Gold star Isabela Moner looked angelic in a lilac cut-out dress.
Emilia showed some leg in a sleek and elegant black silk dress with a thigh-high slit.
Farruko was a handsome fellow dressed in all black.
Lupita Infante showed off her curves in a nude mini dress that featured fringed sleeves.
Gaby Espino wowed in a body-hugging white, long-sleeve gown.
Equally as stunning in white was Chiquis, whose gown sparkled with added sequins.
Jason Derulo looked slick black skinny jeans, deep V-neck and killer jacket.
Dynamic duo Zion & Lennox also pulled out all the stops in their snazzy suits for the awards show.
For more of ET's Latin AMAs coverage, see below.
