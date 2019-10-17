The artists did not disappoint at the 2019 Latin American Music Awards.

Upon stepping onto the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Thursday, Becky G, Farruko, Emilia and many more turned heads with their sizzling styles that included gorgeous gowns and dapper suits. While the night was filled with spectacular performances and heartfelt acceptance speeches, the stars' killer ensembles looked fresh off the runway.

Wowing all with her chic and sexy look for the night was none other than the "Mala Santa" singer. Becky -- who was honored with the Evolution Award -- strut her stuff in a strapless, high-low Versace gown and black heels.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

There was also Ne-Yo who opted for a pop of color in a plum suit with matching fedora.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Dora and the Lost City of Gold star Isabela Moner looked angelic in a lilac cut-out dress.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Emilia showed some leg in a sleek and elegant black silk dress with a thigh-high slit.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Farruko was a handsome fellow dressed in all black.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lupita Infante showed off her curves in a nude mini dress that featured fringed sleeves.

Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

Gaby Espino wowed in a body-hugging white, long-sleeve gown.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Equally as stunning in white was Chiquis, whose gown sparkled with added sequins.

Alberto Rodriguez/Telemundo

Jason Derulo looked slick black skinny jeans, deep V-neck and killer jacket.

Getty Images

Dynamic duo Zion & Lennox also pulled out all the stops in their snazzy suits for the awards show.

Joe Scarnici/FilmMagic

For more of ET's Latin AMAs coverage, see below.

