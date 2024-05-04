Bella Hadid and her boyfriend brought a little Texas -- and lots of affection -- to New York City.

The 27-year-old super model and her real-life cowboy boyfriend, Adan Banuelos, attended an event on Friday night in the Big Apple dressed to the nines, with a Texas twist. Hadid rocked a black leather jacket to complement her black leather pants and black boots. She finished the look with a white crop top.

Not to be outdone, Banuelos, 35, stuck to his cowboy roots with a black silk dress shirt tucked into his jeans. He donned a very Texas-esque belt buckle while rocking a black cowboy hat and light turquoise crocodile (or ostrich!) boots.

They walked out of the event hand in hand. Hadid could be seen flashing a giant smile as she stayed super close to her man. Banuelos appeared to enjoy the attention, flashing a smirk as paps snapped away.

Hadid, of course, used to call New York City her home turf, and to an extent it always will be, but she's since planted roots in Texas, where her man lives. She recently told Allure that living in the Lone Star State has afforded her a deeply personal personal freedom she had never experienced in her life.

"For the first time now, I'm not putting on a fake face. If I don't feel good, I won't go. If I don't feel good, I take time for myself. And I've never had the opportunity to do that or say that before," Hadid told the publication. "Now when anybody sees me in pictures and they say, I look happy, I genuinely am. I am feeling better; my bad days now were my old good days."

Bella Hadid and her boyfriend Adan Banuelos leaving an event in New York City. - Gotham/GC Images

Bella Hadid and her cowboy boyfriend Adan Banuelos leave hand in head after attending an event in New York City. - Gotham/GC Images

Bella Hadid wearing a black leather jacket and black pants while boyfriend Adan Banuelos goes full cowboy at a New York City event. - Gotham/GC Images

Bella Hadid all smiles while holding hands with her boyfriend Adan Banuelos. - Gotham/GC Images

Hadid also spoke to the magazine about the simplicity of life in Fort Worth, Texas, which includes doing her own makeup for a night out with her friends.

"Just as I have styled myself for years now -- which I still do -- I love being able to do my own hair and makeup, be happy with how I look, and get ready with my girlfriends here in Texas," she says. "We have the best time, and I never feel like I need to do too much."

Hadid and Banuelos were first linked in October. Then, this past February, a source confirmed to ET that Hadid was in love with Banuelos and that her mom, Yolanda Hadid, is the reason they are together.

"Bella and Adan are in love and her family and friends have never seen her this happy," the source said of the couple at the time.

"Bella loves how supportive Adan is of her career and fits into her life," the source added. "The two always have a great time together and find comfort in the simple things. Bella's mom, Yolanda, set them up."

And, yes, Banuelos is a real cowboy.

RELATED CONTENT: