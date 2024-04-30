Bella Hadid is in a new season -- and feeling more like herself!

In a new interview with Allure, the 27-year-old speaks about her time living in Texas after she decided to step away from the modeling industry following a decade-long career.

According to Hadid, being in a position where she can decide on her daily looks and how much face time she wants to give -- even on days when she's not feeling her best -- is something very new for her.

"For the first time now, I'm not putting on a fake face. If I don't feel good, I won't go. If I don't feel good, I take time for myself. And I've never had the opportunity to do that or say that before," Hadid told the publication. "Now when anybody sees me in pictures and they say, I look happy, I genuinely am. I am feeling better; my bad days now were my old good days."

Hadid also spoke to the magazine about the simplicity of life in Fort Worth, Texas, which includes doing her own makeup for a night out with her friends.

"Just as I have styled myself for years now -- which I still do -- I love being able to do my own hair and makeup, be happy with how I look, and get ready with my girlfriends here in Texas," she says. "We have the best time, and I never feel like I need to do too much."

In August 2023, Hadid made her return to modeling following a five-month absence from the industry after healing from a Lyme-Disease flare. In the months that followed, Hadid slowly stepped away. In November 2023, the model ended her contract with Charlotte Tilbury after being named the face of the brand earlier that year.

Another factor contributing to Hadid's Texas happiness is her boyfriend, Adan Banuelos. The model and the horseman have been linked since October 2023.

In February, a source confirmed to ET that Hadid was in love with Banuelos and that her mom, Yolanda Hadid, is the reason they are together.

"Bella and Adan are in love and her family and friends have never seen her this happy," the source said of the couple at the time.

"Bella loves how supportive Adan is of her career and fits into her life," the source added. "The two always have a great time together and find comfort in the simple things. Bella's mom, Yolanda, set them up."

