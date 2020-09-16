Bella Hadid is so excited to become an auntie! The 23-year-old model celebrated her older sister Gigi Hadid's future bundle of joy in a precious throwback sibling Instagram post on Tuesday.

Bella shared a photo of herself standing next to Gigi while showing off her bare stomach, jokingly cradling a "bump" of her own as pregnant Gigi grins, posing in the same position with her real baby bump.

"June 11, 2020 ...🖤two buns in the oven except mine is from my burger and Gigi’s is from @zayn ✨👼🏼✨" Bella joked of her 25-year-old sister. "I love you both so freaking much - can’t stop crying."

Gigi commented on the post with several smiling emojis.

Fellow model Gisele Bundchen wrote, "Aww nothing like sisters love!"

Model Lily Aldridge also commented, "Love you cuties so much."

Gigi is currently in her third trimester of pregnancy.

In late August, the mom-to-be shared some stunning new maternity portraits at 33 weeks pregnant. She also recently packed on some PDA with her "baby daddy," Zayn Malik. Watch the clip below for more.

