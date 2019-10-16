News

Bella Hadid Is Named Most Beautiful Woman in the World -- How It Was Decided

By Paige Gawley‍
bella hadid at rihanna show nyfw
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Bella Hadid is being praised for her beauty!

In interviews and Instagram posts on Tuesday, plastic surgeon Dr. Julian De Silva revealed that the 23-year-old model is near-perfection, according to the Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi.

De Silva found Hadid's face to be 94.35 percent "accurate" to the Golden Ratio after measuring her eyes, eyebrows, nose, lips, chin, jaw and facial shape, making her the "closest to the ancient Greeks' idea of perfection."

"The list was compiled using the latest computerized mapping techniques which allow us to solve some of the mysteries of what it is that makes someone physically beautiful and the technology is useful when planning patients' surgery," De Silva explained in his Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram

Today I have been featured in the @dailymail and @bazaaruk, declaring @BellaHadid the most beautiful woman in the world - according to the 'Golden Ratio' equation devised in Ancient Greece (and Beyoncé is a close second). The 23-year-old was found to be 94.35% 'accurate' to the Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi - which measure physical perfection. Her eyes, eyebrows, nose, lips, chin, jaw and facial shape were measured and came closest to the ancient Greeks' idea of perfection. Singer @Beyoncé, 38, was second with 92.44%, actress @AmberHeard, 33, was third with 91.85% and pop star @ArianaGrande, 26, was fourth with 91.81%. Kate Moss, 45, the highest rated Briton and in sixth place overall, had a reading of 91.05% - well ahead of her rival and the UK's other most successful supermodel, @CaraDelevingne, 27, who was in tenth place with 89.99%. The list was compiled using the latest computerised mapping techniques which allow us to solve some of the mysteries of what it is that makes someone physically beautiful and the technology is useful when planning patients' surgery. The Golden Ratio was a mathematical equation devised by the Greeks in an attempt to measure beauty. #news #beauty #plasticsurgery #harleystreet #beautifacation #beautifulfaces #jdsgoldenratio

A post shared by Dr. Julian De Silva MD MBBS (@drjuliandesilva) on

In a second post, De Silva wrote that the ratio dates back to the European Renaissance when artists and architects used it to help with their work. The ratio, which focuses on symmetry and proportion, works by measuring the length and width of someone's face and dividing the number, with the ideal result being 1.6. Other facial measurements are also taken, with a person being "considered to be more beautiful if the numbers are equal."

"To be deemed 'beautiful' according to the Golden Ratio, the length of the ear must be equal to the length of the nose and the width of an eye should be equal to the distance between the eyes," De Silva wrote.

Coming in at second on the list was Beyonce with 92.44 percent, followed by Amber Heard with 91.85 percent, Ariana Grande with 91.81 percent and Taylor Swift with 91.64 percent.

View this post on Instagram

The Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi 2/10 #jdsgoldenratio @beyonce - 92.44% Beyoncé came in second place as she scored highly on her forehead and brow area. She looks incredible as she approaches her 40s. She had a near perfect score for her face shape. How is the Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi measured? The Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi originates from the European Renaissance. Artists and Architects used an equation - known as the Golden Ratio - as an aid during the creation of their masterpieces. Scientists have since adapted the mathematical formula to explain what makes a person beautiful. The length and the width of someone's face is measured and then the results are divided. According to the Golden Ratio, the ideal result is roughly 1.6. Measurements are then taken from the forehead hairline to the spot between the eyes, from the spot between the eyes and the bottom of the nose and from the bottom of the nose to the bottom of the chin. A person is considered to be more beautiful if the numbers are equal. Attention is then given to the symmetry and proportion of the face. To be deemed 'beautiful' according to the Golden Ratio, the length of the ear must be equal to the length of the nose and the width of an eye should be equal to the distance between the eyes. #news#beauty#plasticsurgery#harleystreet#beautifacation#beautifulfaces#jdsgoldenratio

A post shared by Dr. Julian De Silva MD MBBS (@drjuliandesilva) on

Back in May 2018, ET spoke with Botched star Dr. Terry Dubrow, who revealed how Meghan Markle fared when evaluated with the Golden Ratio. Watch the video below to see what he had to say:

RELATED CONTENT:

Inside Bella Hadid and The Weeknd's 'Flirty' Night Together at Her Birthday Party

Kendall Jenner Kisses Bella Hadid in Birthday Tribute Post

The Weeknd Has a New Look Following Rumored Split From Bella Hadid

Related Gallery

 