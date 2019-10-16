Bella Hadid is being praised for her beauty!

In interviews and Instagram posts on Tuesday, plastic surgeon Dr. Julian De Silva revealed that the 23-year-old model is near-perfection, according to the Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi.

De Silva found Hadid's face to be 94.35 percent "accurate" to the Golden Ratio after measuring her eyes, eyebrows, nose, lips, chin, jaw and facial shape, making her the "closest to the ancient Greeks' idea of perfection."

"The list was compiled using the latest computerized mapping techniques which allow us to solve some of the mysteries of what it is that makes someone physically beautiful and the technology is useful when planning patients' surgery," De Silva explained in his Instagram post.

In a second post, De Silva wrote that the ratio dates back to the European Renaissance when artists and architects used it to help with their work. The ratio, which focuses on symmetry and proportion, works by measuring the length and width of someone's face and dividing the number, with the ideal result being 1.6. Other facial measurements are also taken, with a person being "considered to be more beautiful if the numbers are equal."

"To be deemed 'beautiful' according to the Golden Ratio, the length of the ear must be equal to the length of the nose and the width of an eye should be equal to the distance between the eyes," De Silva wrote.

Coming in at second on the list was Beyonce with 92.44 percent, followed by Amber Heard with 91.85 percent, Ariana Grande with 91.81 percent and Taylor Swift with 91.64 percent.

Back in May 2018, ET spoke with Botched star Dr. Terry Dubrow, who revealed how Meghan Markle fared when evaluated with the Golden Ratio. Watch the video below to see what he had to say:

