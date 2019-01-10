Bella Hadid Rocks a Neon Utility Vest and Dines With Martha Stewart

Bella Hadid is geared up in neon!

The supermodel attended a dinner for Louis Vuitton in New York City on Wednesday night to support her friend, Virgil Abloh, who is currently the creative director for menswear.

Hadid rocked a neon yellow pocketed utility vest from the spring 2019 collection over an oversized white shirt and dad sneakers. She paired the edgy, sporty look with her shiny dark tresses pulled back in a sleek high ponytail, smokey eyes and a '90s-inspired nude pout.

The It girl posed alongside her bestie and musician, Jessie Jo Stark, and her mother, Laurie Lynn, who heads the rock 'n' roll fashion line Chrome Hearts, which Hadid has served as the face of the brand.

Other celeb guests at the event included Karlie Kloss, Joan Smalls, Future and Luke Sabbat. The most surprising appearance of all was Martha Stewart! The TV personality actually sat next to Hadid during dinner, which Laurie Lynn captured on her Instagram story:

