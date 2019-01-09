Sarah Paulson's Latest Red Carpet Look Is Actual Fire -- See the Pics!

Sarah Paulson, fashionista on fire!

The 44-year-old actress stepped out to the U.K. premiere of her latest film, Glass, on Wednesday, turning heads in a bright and beautiful ensemble.

Paulson stunned in a strapless gown by Prada, which featured vibrant flames at the hem. She arrived onto the red carpet wearing a faux fur jacket by Hiraeth over her shoulders, but later ditched it to show off the full beauty of the dress.

Paulson accessorized with a pair of Irene Neuwirth bespoke earrings and a small Edie Parker clutch, both which perfectly complemented the colors in her dress. She added another pop of color to her hair, rocking three mini knots held in place with bright yellow hair ties.

Off the carpet, Paulson gave photographers a peek at the sky-high neon platforms she was wearing:

At one point, it appears she also had a little fun with her American Horror Story co-star, Billie Lourd, who shared two epic Boomerang videos via Instagram of herself hiding under Paulson's skirt.

"#peekaboowitmaboo," she joked. "#BOOmerang."

Straight fire!

