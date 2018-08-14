Bella Hadid is on the cover of Allure magazine's September Lips Guide issue and she's dishing all things beauty!

The brunette stunner, snapped by photographer Daniel Jackson at a private beach club in Atlantic Beach, North Carolina, shows off her windswept tresses and natural, glowy freckled skin as she models various lip colors including Barbie pink, citron yellow and bright two-tone hues.

The 21-year-old reveals vibrant pouts are something she's not used to.

"There's probably five times, maybe, you've seen me with a red lip," Hadid tells Allure. "I'm very self-conscious about it. I always stick to nudes and darker colors, but this shoot made me come out of my comfort zone a lot."

The busy supermodel is constantly traveling around the world for work and she has finally found the staples she needs to beat the jet lag.

"I'm on a plane every other day, so just for my own health and my own skin, I always have moisturizer with me, a hyaluronic acid serum, and a night face mask because I love doing facials on the plane."

A tip she's learned from mama Yolanda when she's not feeling 100 percent?

"My mom always said, 'Drink water. You have a stomachache, a headache? Drink water.' It was always the thing that she said would heal everything, and now I'm realizing that she was so right."

The youngest Hadid sister, who is rumored to have rekindled her romance with ex The Weeknd, is a fashion and beauty muse to many, but there are two ladies whom the It girl sees as idols.

"Cher, I have always been obsessed with…. She still to this day goes out on stage and is so major, and I aspire to be like her for the rest of my life. If you talk to her now she just has so much joy and she's such an amazing person. And Monica Bellucci is just one of the most beautiful women of all time."

For more on Bella's shoot and interview, head on over to Allure.com or pick up a copy of the issue on newsstands, Aug. 21.

