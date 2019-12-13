Bella Hadid Shows Some Serious Skin in Racy Selfie

The weather might be cold and chilly for many, but Bella Hadid is soaking up the sun.

The 23-year-old model left little to the imagination, showing some serious skin in a racy pic posted on Friday. Wearing a white bikini bottom and blue-colored sunglasses, Hadid goes braless, only covering up with an open chambray button-up shirt.

"aura bella™️ 🔮," the California native captions her teasy pic, which was filled with a slew of comments from her fans. Hadid, along with bestie Kendall Jenner, had previously been enjoying warmer weather in Miami, Florida.

During their trip, Hadid posted a number of bikini and beachside pics.

In October, Hadid was named the Most Beautiful Woman in the World by plastic surgeon Dr. Julian De Silva. According to the Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi, De Silva found Hadid's face to be 94.35 percent "accurate" to the Golden Ratio after measuring her eyes, eyebrows, nose, lips, chin, jaw and facial shape, making her the "closest to the ancient Greeks' idea of perfection."

See more in the video below.

