Bella Hadid Opens Up About Grandmother’s Death in Heartfelt Tribute

Bella Hadid has been on the cover of many magazines, but her new Dutch Vogue cover has a special place in her heart.

The 23-year-old supermodel took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the chic images from the shoot and explain why this particular cover is so meaningful to her.

"💛This cover is very bitter sweet. I’ve always wanted to do my Dutch vogue cover in Holland to represent my family ,my mother, my cousins, my aunt, uncle and especially my Oma," she wrote, referencing her Dutch ancestry.

But when the opportunity came, it came a bit too late for Bella.

"On this day , I got a phone call from my mom right when we finished our last shot," she recalled. "She said Oma passed that afternoon. This was one of the worst phone calls and all I wished, had I done it sooner, she would have been able to see it to tell me what she thought. I hope she is proud of me. I love you Oma and Mama. This was such a memorable day in so many ways."

Ans van den Herik, the mother of Yolanda Hadid, died this summer after a battle with cancer. In early September, the family and Gigi Hadid's then-love interest, Tyler Cameron, visited The Netherlands, to attend the funeral.

Bella previously praised her grandmother in several touching posts.

"Our beautiful Oma has been laid to rest peacefully. Finally able to be without pain...My spirit animal, idol, twin," she wrote in August. "I am so grateful for the backbone that was built by her, and for giving birth to my best friend and my everything @yolanda.hadid She taught me so much about strength, humor, grace, attitude, love...I Can’t think about never being able to hug her again. But I do like to think that she is flying high with our Opa, happy, in heaven.. We feel you all around us ... Rest In Peace Queen VDH. ❤️."

