Bella Thorne is making her directorial debut with a scandalous new project.

On Tuesday, it was announced that the Famous in Love star will be directing an adult film for Pornhub. The news was shared by way of a new video featuring an interview with the 21-year-old actress in which she explains her inspiration for the project, titled Her & Him.

"My vision originally actually was to make a Christmas horror movie. And instead I made a very beautiful, ethereal, neon type of vision," she explains in the clip. "Sometimes you got into it thinking that you want something specific, and then you totally change your mind and you don't go with that idea at all."

She also explained the themes she wanted to explore in the short, which will be at The Oldenburg Film Festival in Germany in September.

"What inspired me to do the movie was basically thinking about this relationship between a male and a female and this fight over dominance and how much that relates to us in our general world besides in a sexual scenario," Thorne says.

She later notes: "Well, the process of shooting was quite interesting because we had, you know, real-life f**king on set, which I have never shot before."

In the film's trailer, which was also released on Tuesday, electronic music accompanies adult film star Small Hands as he discovers an internet search by his love interest, played by fellow adult film star Abella Danger, in which she searches: "How to kill your boyfriend and get away with it." What follows are a number of other NSFW situations, one of which includes a large kitchen knife.

The film will be released on Pornhub after its debut next month.

