Could Sorocco be down another chef?!

ET has your exclusive first look at Monday night’s all-new episode of Below Deck Mediterranean, which picks up in the crew mess, where Jack Stirrup, alongside Captain Sandy Yawn and his fellow deckhands, is writing, quite possibly, the worst love note of all time for second stew Aesha Scott (a NSFW limerick of sorts involving the word "fungi"). Meanwhile, Chef Ben Robinson has a meltdown that’s almost too big to fit inside the ship’s galley. It seems he’s having issues with the equipment in the kitchen.

"I would love to bump into the guy who designed this galley," he says, to no one. "I would kick him right in the f**king face. It’s just so ugly and dysfunctional and messy and f**ked up."

It’s on that complaint that Ben actually burns himself on a hot pan, before grunting and turning bright red in front of chief stew Hannah Ferrier.

"With Ben, the crankier he gets, the more volatile he gets, the more I react and the whole dynamic of the boat blows up," Hannah remarks in a confessional.

"I can’t f**king do this!" Ben goes on to exclaim. "It’s enough to make me want to give up cooking for f**king good."

Watch the full moment here:

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

