June, June, Hannah. We’ve got a problem on deck.

Deckhand Jack Stirrup’s time aboard motor yacht Sirocco might be coming to an end before charter season does. In ET’s exclusive sneak peek at Monday’s all-new episode of Below Deck Mediterranean, Captain Sandy Yawn and Bosun Joao Franco seem to hit their breaking point when it comes to Jack’s work ethic. The pair spies on Jack from the bridge, where Joao remarks that Jack appears to just be “finding half things to clean as he walks off.” That’s when Sandy tells Joao to "go get him."

"Mate, you look like a f**king knob when you clean half a rail in front of [Sandy] and she’s watching you do it," Joao says, confronting Jack before launching into a full demonstration of how poorly Jack polishes the vessel. But Jack doesn’t seem open to feedback, telling Joao that he’s "keeping myself busy."

"You’re making yourself look like your busy, but you’re not," Joao fires back at Jack, going on to say that he’s at his "wit’s end with how to make Jack work" in a confessional.

That’s when the scene cuts back to Jack and Joao’s confrontation, with Jack telling Joao to speak to him "with respect." Meanwhile, Sandy is eavesdropping on the conversation and silently cheering Joao on from the bridge.

"We need to speak about you being fired," Joao ultimately tells Jack.

You’ll have to tune in to Below Deck Mediterranean on Monday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo to see if Joao makes good on his threat.

