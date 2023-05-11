'Below Deck' Star Ben Robinson Is Engaged to Kiara Cabral

Wedding bells are ringing for Below Deck star Ben Robinson and his fiancee, Kiara Cabral.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the reality star shared that Cabral -- whom he's been dating for four years -- said "yes!" alongside adorable photos of them posing on a boat.

"After a wonderful 4 year relationship with my love Kiara I decided to take the next step and propose," Robinson began the heartfelt post. "I feel like the luckiest man alive! Thank you to my friends and family for all of your support. I couldn’t have done it without you, and obviously thank you to Kiara for saying yes and making an honest man out of me, I love you."

Speaking with Us Weekly, Robinson shared that he got his friends and family involved to make the proposal extra special. "I pulled all of my friends and family into this wonderful love affair, and with their help we are now proudly engaged and I look forward to a life of love and laughter with the lovely Kiara,” he told the outlet.

Robinson, who has appeared on Bravo's Below Deck since 2013 and joined the cast of Below Deck Mediterranean in 2019, was hired by Captain Sandy Yawn to fill Anastasia Surmava's shoes after a controversial stint on the series.

In January 2020, Robinson revealed he was dating Cabral during Below Deck‘s 100th episode special, however, he kept her identity under wraps at the time.

“There is a girl that I like at the moment. We’re trying to take it slowly. So, we’ll see what becomes of it,” Robinson told Andy Cohen. “But she’s a friend, and we’re having a good time together.”

Just four months later, the duo went Instagram official and have chronicled their romance ever since.

