Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Can't Keep Their Hands Off Each Other at 'The Last Duel' Premiere
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez couldn't keep their hands or their eyes off each other at the New York City premiere of Affleck's latest project, The Last Duel. Bennifer 2.0 hit the red carpet Saturday night for the film's premiere, and as always, their outfits proved why these two are the definition of #couplegoals.
Affleck, who co-wrote and stars in the film alongside lifelong friend Matt Damon, kept it classic in Ralph Lauren, wearing a Purple Label navy corduroy suit jacket and trouser, while Lopez showed off her toned obliques in a sparkly brown set from Hervé Léger. Lopez's cropped mock turtleneck and high-waisted skirt with a thigh-high slit, matched perfectly with her brown Tom Ford clutch and strappy, heeled sandals.
The pair looked lovingly at each other as they posed on the red carpet for photos ahead of the film's premiere.
This isn't the first time Lopez has supported her man's latest project. Last month, the 52-year-old triple-threat accompanied the 49-year-old Academy Award-winner to the movie's Venice Film Festival debut.
Lopez and Affleck attended the premiere together, walking their first red carpet together since rekindling their romance.
Lopez took to Instagram to share a video from her time in Venice, Italy, as well as her excitement for the upcoming film, out Oct. 15, writing, "I’m so excited for you guys to see this movie!! It’s the first script Matt and Ben have written together along with Nicole Holofcener since Good Will Hunting!! And it’s amazing!!"
The Golden Globe-nominated actress went on to praise the performances in the film, which is adapted from the book of the same name by Eric Jager.
"The acting by the whole cast is fantastic," Lopez gushed. "Jodie Comer plays the lead and she is awesome!!! It was a magical trip and I hope you enjoy the pics!!"
A source recently told ET that the couple "could not be more in love."
"It is like they never broke up, but everything is way better this time," the source added. "They are all over each other and their friends joke around about it with them."
