There's no denying Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are smitten with one another!

The couple is continuing their PDA-filled overseas getaway, with the 48-year-old actor showering J.Lo with kisses as she sat on his lap. In new pics taken this week in Nerano, Italy, Lopez, 52, was all smiles, wearing a white-and-red striped strapless crop top with white pants. The actor nuzzled up against her and kissed her neck.

The couple has been keeping busy during their romantic holiday. An eyewitness tells ET that Bennifer had dinner at Lo Scoglio restaurant in Italy this week. According to the source, they ate together for three hours, during which they had two makeout sessions that lasted 20 minutes each, during and after the meal. The eyewitness also notes they were enjoying their time with their friends, but that "they couldn’t keep their hands off each other."



The source also notes that when they were leaving the restaurant, the staff played loud music, danced and clapped while waving goodbye to Lopez and Affleck.

The pair kicked off their luxurious European yacht vacation for Lopez's birthday, and have made stops in St. Tropez, Monaco and Capri, just to name a few. Lopez has been sharing a few updates on her trip on her Instagram. She also snuck in a photo of her and Affleck kissing on her birthday.

On Friday, J.Lo once again proved that age is nothing but a number, rocking an itty bitty yellow thong bikini while on the yacht.

As for how things are progressing between Bennifer, a source told ET on Tuesday that the two are "serious" about each other.

"They have insane, on another level, chemistry. They are both super passionate and are head over heels with each other, just like they once were," the source said. "This time around, however, they both really feel like this is it."

"They couldn't be more in agreement. They feel at this point in their lives they were undeniably made for each other," the source continued. "Things between Ben and Jen have been easy and that's what makes their relationship work so well. They work seamlessly together and it's like their relationship hardly takes any effort."

