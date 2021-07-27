Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Enjoy a Stroll While on Vacation in Italy -- Pic!
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck haven't been shy about their rekindled love. The couple has been celebrating Lopez's birthday and vacationing together in Europe over the last couple of days. Bennifer's latest sighting came on Tuesday, when the two were photographed holding hands and enjoying a stroll through the streets of Capri, Italy.
The 52-year-old entertainer looked chic in a breezy, white long-sleeve top with matching drawstring shorts, which she paired with strappy heels and a straw hat. She also carried a straw handbag and wore oversized sunglasses. Affleck, 48, wore a navy shirt with beige slacks and white shoes.
After making their relationship Instagram official over the weekend, the "Play" singer was spotted wearing a necklace reading "BEN" while out in Monaco on Monday. J.Lo rocked the accessory after their PDA-filled weekend in St. Tropez, where they headed out to celeb hot spot L'Opera to celebrate the singer's 52nd birthday on Saturday.
Aside from their fun-filled club night out, sizzling snaps of Affleck getting handsy during a moment on a private yacht went viral. The moment had fans comparing it to the actor's appearance in Lopez's 2002 music video for "Jenny From the Block."
The couple was previously engaged from 2002 to 2004. Lopez rekindled her romance with Affleck earlier this year, after she and fiancé Alex Rodriguez called it quits. As for the former baseball player, he also took a trip to St. Tropez for his birthday week.
On Tuesday, A-Rod turned 46 and expressed how "grateful" he is "not just for celebrating my big day with my incredible friends and family on this magical trip, but for all of the well-wishes, love and support from everyone. I couldn’t ask for anything more. #ThankYouAll."
For more on Bennifer 2.0 and A-Rod's vacations, watch below.
