Ben Higgins is going to bat for his lady.

The former Bachelor took to Instagram on Tuesday to clap back at an Instagram troll who compared his girlfriend, Jessica Clarke, to a high school student. The user made the comment on a sweet post Higgins shared about him and Clarke attending Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon's wedding in Rhode Island over the weekend.

"'Come on @jessclarke_let’s run got a wedding to get to!'" the Generous Coffee co-founder wrote alongside a boomerang of himself and Clarke on Monday. "That sure was something else...#whenjaredmetashley."

It didn't take long for a troll to share their opinion. "She legit looks like she's in high school lol," they wrote.

"I think she looks like a beautifully spry, youthfully joy-filled, and optimistically wise 24 year old," Higgins replied. "But that's just me."

"And I think she's smoking hot," he added.

Clarke, meanwhile, shared her own post from the wedding.

"@ashley_iaconetti and @jaredhaibon thank you for including me in your spectacular wedding weekend. You both are some of the kindest souls I have ever met and I am so grateful to have been able to see the amazing love you 2 share! You had a one-in-a-million celebration in a breathtaking spot ❤️," she captioned a series of photos of her and Higgins at the event.

Higgins -- who took his relationship with Clarke public earlier this year -- opened up about connecting with Clarke at Haibon and Iaconetti's wedding on his Almost Famous podcast.

"Here's where it hit me. I don't know if I looked over and said it to her, but I was pretty emotional right away when it came to the wedding. Ashley walked down and Jared saw her… and it hit me that this is the moment she has been waiting for, and this is a miracle coming true," he recalled.

"I started crying, I started crying pretty good and Jess looked up at me and she took my hand and just squeezed it and just sat and looked forward," Higgins continued. "This is a girl that loves me. This girl loves me. She's in it with me no matter thick and thin, so that was sweet."

See more in the video below, and join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

